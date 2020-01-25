Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global carbon capture and storage market is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market owing to increasing investments clubbed with R&D in the region. The oil & gas sector is estimated to have the largest share in the end-user application.

Emerging Demand for CO2 Injection Technique for Enhanced Oil Recovery EOR method is widely being adopted by oil & gas participants to extract oil and gas from mature fields. CO2 is considered to be an excellent displacing agent for EOR techniques because a large portion of injected CO2 remains in place in depleted reservoirs. Therefore, this method could provide a good option for CO2 sequestration to mitigate global warming. CO2 injection also presents potential benefits by alternatively injecting gas and water as slugs in the water-alternating-gas (WAG) method to control CO2 mobility and flood conformance.

“Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.90% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5705-global-carbon-capture-and-storage-(ccs)-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Carbon Storage

Capture Transportation

Carbon Capture

By Technology:

Post-Combustion

Industrial Separation

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

Pre-Combustion



Based on the end-user segment, the power and oil and gas segment leads the market globally and the growth of this segment is attributed to the rising focus of emerging countries in minimizing co2 emissions during power generation. On the other hand, in the application segment enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is rising as c02 is widely used in oil and gas companies to reduce gas pressure. North America leads the market globally due to the growing number of oilfields in this region.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Halliburton, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd, Aker Solutions,

Fluor Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Linde AG, Exxonmobil Corporation, general Electric so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com