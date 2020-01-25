Global Car Parking System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major driving factor of the global Car Parking System market is an increase in the adoption of vehicles and growing parking concerns worldwide. Additionally, increasing the use of advanced analytics in the development of smart sensors for smart parking systems helps in boosting the market growth of the car parking system. The major restraining factor of the global car parking system market is the high implementation cost and complexity associated with the configuration. A car parking system is a mechanical device that helps in multiple parking capacity inside a parking lot. Parking systems are generally powered by electric power that moves vehicles into a storage position.

Their car parking system may be traditional as well as automated. The car parking system provides car parking solutions accommodating maximum cars in space. The car parking system improves the financial viability of commercial and residential developments. It also reduces parking and retrieval time. Saves time spent searching for empty parking slots and time spend is searching the parked slot. The car parking system is cost-effective in terms of maintenance over the conventional parking systems. Drivers collect their cars from secure waiting areas thus they do not have to walk through a car park alone and are less vulnerable.

“Global Car Parking System Market valued approximately USD 2.41 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.18% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mechanical Systems

Semi-Automated Systems

Automated Systems

By Application:

Office Building

Mall

Residential

Others

The regional analysis of the Global Car Parking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

IHI

TADA

Xinhuayuan

Klaus Multiparking

Unitronics

LODIGE

Tianchen Intelligent

Westfalia

MHE Demag

Rainbow

Sampu Stereo Garage

STOPA Anlagenbau

FATA Automation

Park Plus

