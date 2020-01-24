Global Capnography Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Capnography Equipment Market was valued US$ 310.01 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The introduction of regulatory guidelines for procedural sedation and rising adoption of capnography inpatient monitoring because of higher reliability and efficiency are anticipated to propel the growth. Additionally, advantages associated with these devices, like ease of usage, minimally invasiveness, and medical efficiency, are the key growth drivers. Moreover, increasing the incidence of respiratory diseases necessitating continuous patient monitoring is likely to fuel the demand for capnography in the forthcoming years.

Pulse oximetry is a traditional method to assess respiratory function. It measures the oxygen saturation of blood. Nevertheless, the limitations of pulse oximetry have driven the demand for capnography devices. Moreover, the increasing need to monitor individuals who are at risk of respiratory compromise is fuelled the demand for capnography devices. The limited awareness about capnography and the lack of skilled professionals to operate capnometers are hampering the market growth.

The capnography equipment market is segmented into a product, application, end-user, technique, and region. Based on technology, the mainstream capnography segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, mainstream capnography is widely used in CO2 monitoring applications owing to the various advantages it offers over side stream capnography, including higher accuracy, faster response time, no loss of samples, and better suitability for neonates and children.

On the basis of an end-user, the hospitals’ segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market, due to the evolving guidelines related to the use of capnography and the rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the demand for capnography equipment in hospitals during the forecast period.

By application, the trauma & emergency care segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the market owing to the rising awareness of the clinical benefits offered by capnography equipment for the management of trauma cases as well as increasing number of road accidents is also expected to support the growth of the trauma & emergency care application segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the capnography equipment market due to the presence of a big target patient population in the region, the growing adoption of patient monitoring devices, including capnography equipment, due to the decreasing product costs as a result of local manufacturing.

The reports cover key developments in the Capnography Equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. In June 2017, IntelliVue X3 is launched by Koninklijke Philips N.V in Europe. It is designed for continuous monitoring during in-hospital vehicles and the bedside of critical patients. X3 works like a multi-measurement module and delivers a scalable set of measurements which contains ECG parameters, in-built carbon dioxide (capnography), and dual invasive pressure when this device is connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Capnography Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Capnography Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Capnography Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Capnography Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of global Capnography Equipment Market:

Global Capnography Equipment Market, by Product:

• Capnometers

• Accessories

Global Capnography Equipment Market, by Application:

• Cardiology

• Respiratory Monitoring

• Trauma & Emergency Care

• Others

Global Capnography Equipment Market, by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Homecare

• Others

Global Capnography Equipment Market, by Technique:

• Sidestream

• Mainstream

Global Capnography Equipment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The key player operating in the Global Capnography Equipment Market:

• Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.

• Criticare Technologies, Inc.

• Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Edan Instruments, Inc.

• Infinium Medical

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Masimo Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• NIHON KOHDEN

• Nonin Medical, Inc.

• Schiller

• Smiths Group PLC

• Welch Allyn

• Zoe Medical

