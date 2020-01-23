Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The emerging field of cancer Gene Therapy offers varied potential treatments. Gene therapy involves a range of treatment types, which use genetic material to alter cells (either in vivo or in vitro) to help cure the disease. Cancer Gene Therapy shown efficacy in various in vitro and preclinical testing. Preclinical testing for cancer gene therapy has been performed on glioma, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and many other cancers.

The major factors driving the growth are rising need for Cancer Gene Therapy worldwide,increase in prevalence of cancer, increase in geriatric population, increase in funding for R&D activities of cancer gene therapy and favorable government regulations.Increase in prevalence of cancer, rise in government funding and initiatives, growth in pipeline of cancer gene therapy products, and collaborations to develop and launch gene-therapy products are some factors driving the market.

“The Global Cancer Gene Therapy market was valued at USD653 million in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx million by 2025, likely to grow with a CAGR of 35.1 % during the forecast period”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6650-global-cancer-gene-therapy-market

The global cancer gene therapy market is segmented based on therapy, end user, and geography. Based on therapy, it is categorized into gene induced immunotherapy, oncolytic virotherapy, and gene transfer. Gene induced immunotherapy is further segmented into delivery of cytokines gene and delivery of tumor antigen gene.Oncolytic virotherapy is further categorized into adenovirus, lentivirus, retro virus, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, alpha virus, vaccinia virus, simian virus, and others. Gene transfer is further classified into naked plasmid vector, electroporation, sonoportion, magnetofection, and gene gun.

Whlile, by end-use, Biopharmaceutical segment of the market was valued around USD 330 million in 2018 and will experience significant growth in the coming years. Biopharmaceutical companies require viral as well as non-viral vectors utilized in developing drugs and therapies for treating cancer. Moreover, companies such as Novartis rely on vectors for conducting clinical trials to check the efficiency of therapies that are developed. Therefore, growing adoption of vectors by biopharmaceutical companies will spur the business growth.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The U.S. dominates the cancer gene therapy market owing to its increase in funding for research & development and other government initiatives. Key players in the biotech industry are engaging in research & development of gene therapy products. Moreover, rising demand for DNA vaccines and growing interest of venture capitalists to investment in commercialization of gene-based cancer therapies are likely to propel the market. The cancer gene therapy market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace as in China cancer gene therapy is anticipated to attribute for largest revenue, due to the recent launch of Gendicine and rising healthcare expenditure with strong R&D facilities.

The Bluebird bio is one of the leading companies in cancer gene therapy market owing to continuous innovations. However, Few of the notable players operating in the industry are Sirion Biotech, Vigene Biosciences, bluebird bio, Ziopharm, Cellectis, Cobra, Finvector, Uniqure, Sarepta Therapeutics, Caribou among others. These players are implementing various strategies such as product launches, acquisitions and collaborations, in order to capture high revenue share in cancer gene therapy business.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com