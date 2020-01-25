Global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major driving factor of the global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol market is the growing demand for cleaning agents such as detergent and increasing application of personal care ingredients. Furthermore, Favorable government initiatives in a quest to minimize dependency on petrochemicals coupled with consumer shift towards organic personal care products to drive global fatty alcohols market over the coming years. Growing consumer preference towards organic personal care products is expected to increase penetration of fatty alcohol also boosting the market growth of fatty alcohol.

The major restraining factors of the C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol market are unstable raw material & raw material prices and overproduction of fatty alcohol. C6-C10 is basically fatty alcohol. Fatty alcohol is usually high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols, but can also range from as few as 4-6 carbons to as many 22-26 carbons derived from natural fats and oils. The precise chain length varies with the source. There are many advantages of fatty alcohol such as it has high effectiveness, it is a property of good biodegradability, it has good and deaeration, and it also has high cost-effectiveness and water recycling.

“Global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

1-Hexanol (C6)

1-Octanol (C8)

1-Decanol (C10)

By Application:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Flavors & Fragrance

Plasticizers

Chemical Intermediate

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Stabilizers

Agriculture

Water Treatment Chemicals

The regional analysis of Global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to rising population and improvement in lifestyle coupled with high disposable income, especially in China and India. Europe is also contributing a major share in the global market of C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol. North America region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report are:

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Kao Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Emergy Oleochemical

VVF L.L.C.

Oleon N.V.

Musim Mas Holdings

Wilmar International Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Sasol Limited

Royal Dutch Shell plc

