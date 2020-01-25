Global Business Travel Insurance Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Business Travel Insurance Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Business Travel Insurance market are increasing popularity due to international trade and an increasing need to maintain relations with the client. Moreover, a rise in the incidence of loss of luggage due to an increase in tourist arrivals is a major driver that propelling the growth of the market. The major limiting factor of the global business travel insurance market is the lack of awareness among individuals associated with business travel insurance and stringent government regulation regarding insurance.

Business travel insurance is a type of insurance which is intended for people who travel internationally for business purpose. Business travelers have a different set of concerns when buying travel insurance and should select a plan that fits their needs and their company’s needs accordingly. People traveling abroad to attend a conference, visit customers or suppliers or discuss business relations with offices overseas won’t want to travel mishaps to interface with important business engagements. Moreover, it provides benefits such as risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for the accident or illness, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather conditions, trip cancellation and loss of passport & other travel document.

“Global Business Travel Insurance Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5782-global-business-travel-insurance-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Insurance Trade

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

By End-Use:

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

The trend recently engage in Business Travel Insurance is rising global economic order & trade practices which enhancing the market. The regional analysis of the Global Business Travel Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Allianz SE

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel safe Insurance

USI Insurance Services LLC

MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc.

American International Group

AXA Group

Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd.

Chubb Ltd.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com