Global Busbar Trunking System Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Rising energy consumption because of increasing urbanization & industrialization, cost & operational benefits of busbar over cables and increasing concerns towards energy efficiency are the major factors that are driving the growth in the Global Busbar Trunking System Market. Besides this, the unstable cost of raw material hinders market growth. A busbar is used in power distribution that conducts electricity inside a switchboard, distribution board, and other electrical devices.

Busbar trunking system distributes the electric power by using aluminum or copper busbar with proper protection to provide damage prevention of cables by any means. Busbars are becoming popular because they provide more safety and convenience. The busbar has several benefits over traditional cables, the low trunking and cabling cost and the installation time is also less than traditional cables. Busbar trunking systems are mainly implemented in those applications where a quick electricity supply is required like remote areas.

“Global Busbar Trunking System Market valued approximately USD 5.90 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Rating:

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power.

By End-User:

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Residential.

The regional analysis of the Global Busbar Trunking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, PLC., GE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Larsen & Toubro, C&S Electric Limited, Legrand SA, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, IBAR (EMEA) Ltd., KGS Engineering Ltd., Megabarre Group, Naxso S.R.L, DBTS Industries SDN. BHD., E.A.E Elektrik A.S., Entraco Power, Gersan Elektrik as, Graziadio & C. S.P.A,. Nova Ltd., Pogliano S.R.L and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

