Global Bulletproof Glass Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Bullet-proof glass, also referred to as transparent armor, ballistic glass, or bullet-resistant glass, is an important element of security systems installed at places that are likely to encounter violent assaults such as robberies, or in cash trucks, banks, premium vehicles, display cases, ATM booths, and other applications that call for advanced security features and protection from bullets and small projectiles. Bullet-proof glasses are intended to resist one or more rounds of bullets depending on the thickness of the glass or on the weapon used to fire at them.

Bullet-proof glasses are made from a variety of materials, including thermoplastics, acrylics, polycarbonates, and glass-clad polycarbonates, depending on the level of protection sought for an application. Most bullet-proof glasses are made of layers of one or more types of these materials or the conventional tempered glass. In some cases, bullet-proof glasses may not contain even a minuscule amount of actual “glass” to call it so.

The global bullet-proof market is projected to expand at a healthy rate over the report’s forecast period. Rising concerns regarding public safety and security and rising applications of these glasses will emerge as the major driving forces.

The report on the global bullet-proof market gives detailed insights about the crucial elements of the market and the factors that are projected to have substantial influence on the development prospects of the market over the period 2016-2024. The report provides a detailed analysis of the present state of market elements and the major drivers, restraints, and trends, and the way present situations are expected to impact the market over the report’s forecast period.

“Global Bulletproof Glass industry valued approximately USD 3.58 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-user:

Automotive

Military

Construction

Banking & Finance

By Application:

Defense & VIP Vehicles

Government & Law Enforcement

Cash-In-Transit Vehicles

Commercial Buildings

ATM Booths & Teller Stations

Security Levels:

Standard Protection Levels

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Co., Ltd China Specialty Glass AG, Saint-Gobain S.A., Smartglass International Ltd, Consolidated Glass Holdings, Inc, Total Security Solutions, Price Security, SCHOTT AG D.W., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., and National Glass. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

