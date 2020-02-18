Global Building Finishing Contractors Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Building Finishing Contractors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The building finishing contractors market expected to reach a value of nearly $1800.7 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the building finishing contractors market is due to the technological advances and growing infrastructure.

The building finishing contractors market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake the specialty trades needed to finish buildings. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. Building finishing contractors include drywall and insulation contractors, painting and wall covering contractors, flooring contractors, tile and terrazzo contractors, finish carpentry contractors and other building finishing contractors. The work performed includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

Major players in the global building finishing contractors market include APi Group Inc, Performance Contracting Group Inc, Cleveland Construction Inc, and Irex Corp of Lancaster.

The global building finishing contractors market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The building finishing contractors market is segmented into Drywall And Insulation Contractors, Painting And Wall Covering Contractors, Flooring Contractors, Tile And Terrazzo Contractors, Finish Carpentry Contractors, and Other Building Finishing Contractors. Among these segments, the drywall and insulation contractors market accounts for the largest share in the global building finishing contractors market.

By Geography – The global building finishing contractors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s building finishing contractors market accounts for the largest share in the global building finishing contractors market.

