Global Broadcast Switchers Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major factors driving the growth of the Broadcast Switchers Market includes the rise in the number of sports events being streamed live requires excellent automation for transmitting seamless visuals, and in the coming years also insurmountable penetration high-definition television sets will also propel the use of these switches and rising numbers of digital channels, increasing adoption of HD worldwide will drive the Market.

The demand for better quality video and audio from consumers has resulted in products and technology being upgraded at a rapid pace in recent decades. With content being produced in Ultra HD and 4K, transmission in the same format for improved quality of viewing has led to IP live production technology. This is particularly significant for Live Production, where a premium is placed on flexible and efficient system control. Players in this market are increasingly focusing on product innovation so as to replace conventional SDI-based environment with live production systems that offer system control with high efficiency. These efforts are helping to shape the further evolution of the broadcast switchers market.

For instance, in April 2019, Sony Electronics announced additions to its range of IP-based products, Live Element Orchestrator, aimed at increasing workflow efficiency and reducing system downtime. Technological advancements such as these have had a positive impact on the expansion of the broadcast switchers market, which witnessed sales of ~681 thousand units in 2018. This figure is likely to increase 1.5X to hit the 1.1 Bn units by the end of the forecast period of 2027.

“Global Broadcast Switchers Market industry valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.84% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Master Control Switchers

Routing Switchers

Production Switchers

By Application:

News Production

Production Trucks

Sports Broadcasting

Studio Production

Post Production

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Blackmagic Design Pty.Ltd., Snell Group, Grass Valley USA, LLC, Ross Video Ltd., Communitek Video System Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Electronics, Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

