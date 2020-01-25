Global Breast Imaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global breast imaging market to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025. Government initiatives promoting breast cancer screening along with changing lifestyles are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of breast imaging globally. The global breast imaging market is significantly driven by government efforts to promote the awareness related to breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Control Indicators in 2018, the BreastScreen is Australia’s National Accreditation Standards (NAS) that aims for 70% or more of women in the target ranger to participate in National Breast Screening Program. Through this, the Australian government aims to promote breast cancer screening across the country, Similarly, as per the American Cancer Society (Cancer Action Network) in 2016, the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program is a program for low-income women.

Through cooperative agreements with territories, states and tribes the program offers a wide range of significant services to lower-income women with cancer. Also, this program helps to identify and offer services to hard-to-reach women and enhanced awareness related to breast screening among women. As a result, the adoption of breast imaging technologies would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, miniaturization and technological advancements in breast imaging technologies offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global breast imaging market globally over the forecast period. However, side effects associated with radiation exposure and errors in breast cancer imaging & diagnosis are the major factors that impede the growth of the global breast imaging market.

“Global breast imaging market is valued at approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

On the basis of segmentation, the breast imaging market is segmented into technology. The technology segment of the global breast imaging market is classified into ionizing and non-ionizing technologies. The ionizing technology segment if further classified into analog mammography, full-field digital mammography, electric impedance tomography, positron emission mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography & computed tomography and MBI/BSGI of which 3D tomosynthesis is expected to emerge as a fastest growing segment owing to its benefits such as higher diagnostics accuracy as compared to other technologies and enhanced efficiency. Further, the non-ionizing technology is sub-segmented into optical imaging, MRI, ultrasound, thermography, and automated whole-breast ultrasound.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology Outlook:

Ionizing

Analog Mammography

Full-field Digital Mammography

Electric Impedance Tomography

Positron Emission Mammography

3D Breast Tomosynthesis

Positron Emission Tomography & Computed Tomography

MBI/BSGI

Non-ionizing

Optical Imaging

MRI

Ultrasound

Thermography

Automated whole-breast Ultrasound

The regional analysis of the breast imaging market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and ROW. North America has occupied a major share in the global breast imaging market. Major reasons for the dominance of North America are government initiatives to promote precision medicine and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to the growing awareness of breast cancer & related issues coupled with the increasing investments in the healthcare sector.

The leading market players include-

Siemens Healthcare

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

SonoCine, Inc

Philips Healthcare

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica, Inc.

