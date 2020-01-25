Global Breast Biopsy Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Breast biopsy is a test performed to remove tissue or fluid from the suspicious area of the patient’s body, while the removed sample is further examined to check the presence of breast cancer. There are different types of biopsy procedures depending on the product, such as vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and fine-needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB), recommended by the doctor based on the location, size, and other characteristics of the breast abnormality.

Increase in incidence of breast cancer; aging women especially around the age of 40, during menopause (are more susceptible to breast cancer); and growth in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs drive the market growth. However, uncertain regulatory issues, infection risks associated with breast biopsy procedures, and unclear reimbursement policies are the factors limiting the market growth. Conversely, the emergence of technologically advanced and minimally invasive breast biopsy devices are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the untapped market.

“Global Breast Biopsy Market valued approximately USD 475 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By-Products:

Biopsy Needles

Guidance Systems

Biopsy Tables

Localization Wires

By Type:

Needle Breast Biopsy

Open Surgical Breast Biopsy

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Dickinson and Company, Hologic Inc., Becton, Devicor Medical Products Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Argon Medical Device and others

Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

