Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market to reach USD 10305 million by 2025. The Bovine Serum Albumin Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Albumins represent a group of acidic proteins; whose basic function is to regulate the colloidal osmotic pressure in the blood. It is found in bodily fluids as well as tissues of mammals and in plants too. Serum and plasma-derived albumins are carbohydrate-free and constitute about 55% to 62% of the total protein content. Albumin is produced in the liver and gets secreted or diffused into the blood system. They play an important role in regulating blood volume and act as transporters for molecules such as hormones, bile salts, ions, etc. Increasing the use of blood plasma products in the food industry, advances in bovine blood collection and processing and rise in demand for animal meat and animal protein among the human population are the key driving factors of the market.

In addition, spreading scope of animal by-products in cell culture technology, increased demand for bovine serum albumin as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry, and improvement in the supply chain and distribution network in the global market is also boosting the market. Bovine Serum Albumin is the nutrient that repairs and helps tissues grow and develop and it also guards bodies against infections & disease-causing viruses. These factors also boosting the demand for bovine serum albumin in the market across the globe. However, rise in bovine diseases resulting in reduced production, and an increase in preference for alternative products hamper the market growth.

“Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market valued approximately USD 5400 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. ”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

North America Sourced

South America Sourced

Australia Sourced

Others

By Application:

ELISAs

Immunoblots

Immunohistochemistry

Others

The regional analysis of Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a higher consumer base and increasing disposable income of individuals in the region. Europe is also anticipated to grow in the global Bovine Serum Albumin market in the coming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 due to the increasing consumption of bovine serum albumin in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Lake Immunogenic

Auckland BioSciences

Kraeber & Co. GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rocky Mountain Biological

LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories

Bovogen

Proliant

ANZCO Foods

Biowest

Merck

Moregate BioTech

Gemini

Internegocios

RMBIO

