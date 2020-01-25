Global Botnet Detection Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The botnet detection market is driven by various factors, such as the need for protection against the bad bot traffic, rising number of smartphone users, and increasing adoption of APIs. Furthermore, less awareness of bot problems among people who run online businesses is one of the biggest challenges for the botnet detection solution and service providers. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The botnet detection market by services has been classified into professional and managed services. The professional services segment has been further segmented into training services, support services, and consulting services. The demand for services is directly related to the adoption level of botnet detection solutions among organizations. The adoption rate of botnet detection solutions is increasing to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs.

“Global Botnet Detection Market valued approximately USD 142.9 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 43.2% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6103-global-botnet-detection-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Standard Solution

Services

Training Services

Support Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

By Application Area:

Website Security

Mobile App Security

Application Programming Interface Security

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical:

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Science

Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Akarmai Technologies, Imperva Distil Networks, Perimeterx, Instart Logic. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com