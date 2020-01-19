Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market propelling at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2026, is estimated to reach US$ 1.02 Bn by the end of 2026.



A bonnet or hood is designed to protect a vehicles engine compartment from dust, rain and external contact or effect. Bonnet lock plate and latches are components designed to protect the bonnet and ensure the security of under-the-bonnet components. The growth of the global bonnet lock plate and latch market is mainly driven by an increase in automotive vehicle manufacturing volumes. Moreover, labour in procuring steel at low cost from China for manufacturing bonnet lock plate and latches is resulting in high cost of end products such as bonnet lock plate and latches. Furthermore, the cost of manufacturing products using alternative materials is high. This is resulting in manufacturers facing a high level of competition in the market against the competitor. Growing safety concerns with luxury and premium car owners result in high demand for bonnet lock plate and latch with the best quality, and is the main factor driving the growth of the global bonnet lock plate and latch market.

Bonnet lock plate and latch market are segmented into the hood of the car, material, sales channel, and region. Based on the hood of the car, flat and bulged hoods anticipate increasing in the forecasting period due to a rise in production of low and medium passenger vehicles in the global market.

On the basis of material, the stainless steel segment is estimated to contribute significant revenue share in the global market. The technological advancement in the automotive industry will fuel the demand for carbon fiber segment. Furthermore, a low weight will boost the demand for carbon fiber segment in the near future.

In terms of region, Europe is the front-runner in the bonnet lock plate and latch market owing to the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region such as Audi, Mercedes Benz, and Volkswagen etc. The market in the Asia Pacific is also thriving owing to the high number of automobile manufacturers and steel manufacturing companies in this region.

Some of the key players in the bonnet lock plate and latch market are Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd., Strattec Security Corporation, IFB Automotive Private Limited, Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd., Johnan America Inc., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, and Canara Auto Parts.

Scope of the Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market by Hood of the Car

• Ram Air Hood

• Louvered Hood

• Flat or Bulged Hood

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market by Material

• Aluminium

• Carbon Fiber

• Stainless Steel

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market

• Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd.

• Strattec Security Corporation

• IFB Automotive Private Limited

• Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd.

• Johnan America Inc.

• Flex-N-Gate Corporation

• Canara Auto Parts

• Aditya Auto

• Aisin World Corp. of America

• PHA India

• Sanatan Autoplast Private Limited

• Metalplast-Soprana

• SPV Company Ltd

