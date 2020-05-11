Global Body Composition Analyzers Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market was valued US$ 370.41 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 600.13 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

The factors that are driving the global market growth are funding from the government and healthcare institutions such as the World Health Organization. The sports industry has a high potential in terms of market growth because of high utilization of the body composition analyzers by the sports scientists, personal instructors, sports authorities and training agencies of the specific sports. In the recent years, there has been a trend of being fit and groomed due to this, people tend to lose their weight but may increase their muscular mass. The other factor that is boosting the market growth is the increasing number of obese population and the diseases related to them.

The restraining factors for the global market growth include lack of quality products, inaccuracy by different analyzers, and the high cost of the equipment, which hamper the growth of the global body composition analyzers market.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into by the bio-impedance analyzer, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skinfold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market during the forecast period , by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

Based on end users the market is segmented by hospitals, fitness clubs, and wellness centers, academic and research centers. Hospital’s segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing the adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status of patients and increasing health consciousness among the masses.

The global body composition analyzers market is dominated by the North American region which is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The growth in the North American region can be attributed to the reasons such as increase in the obesity rates, the increase in the investments made by the government and the rise in the number of health clubs and fitness centers who encourage people for physical activities to stay fit. The body composition analyzers market is expected to grow in the coming years in the Asia Pacific region, because of the rise in the obese population in countries such as Japan and China.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The reports also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the body composition analyzers market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Body Composition Analyzers Market

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market, By Product

• Bio-impedance Analyzer

• Skinfold Calipers

• Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Equipment

• Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment

• Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment

• Others

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market, By End User

• Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers

• Hospitals

• Home User

• Others

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Body Composition Analyzers Market

• Bodystat Ltd.

• COSMED S.r.l.

• General Electric Company

• Hologic, Inc.

• Inbody Co.

• Omron Corporation

• RJL Systems, Inc.

• SELVAS AI Inc.

• Seca GmbH & Co.Kg.

• Tanita Corporation.

• Accufitness Llc.

