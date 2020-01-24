Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Top Key Players IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Oracle Corporation

Blockchain Supplychain Market: Summary

The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market is estimated to reach USD 4.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 81.2%. Increasing customer demand for traceability and increasing demand for secure trail is expected to drive the blockchain supply chain market during the forecast period. However, issue of data ownership and complexity of combining blockchain with existing system is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Combining blockchain with IoT and other monitoring technology is expected to become an opportunity for blockchain supply chain market.

Blockchain is safe, secure data ledger simultaneously used by multiple entities via distributed network. Supply chain is a series of processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of any commodity. Blockchain supply chain is collaborating blockchain technology with existing supply chain system. Blockchain supply chain improves the efficiency of current system and delivers better outcomes. Some key players in blockchain supply chain market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE among others.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-sample-pdf/

Blockchain Supplychain Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain supply chain market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into public, private and By provider, the blockchain supply chain market is segmented into service and solution, middleware, and infrastructure and protocol . By application, blockchain supply chain market is segmented into counterfeit detection, product traceability, smart contracts, streamline payment, compliance management and By end use industry, blockchain supply chain market is segmented into retail, life science and healthcare, automotive and manufacturing, energy and power, food and others .



Companies Covered

IBM (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Microsoft Corporation Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Oracle Corporation SAP SE Accenture Plc BlockVerify Bitfury Group Limited Guardtime Chainvine Other Key Companies



Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-request-methodology/

Blockchain Supplychain Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Blockchain Supplychain Market by Platform

Public Private Permissioned



Blockchain Supplychain Market by Provider

Service and Solution Provider Middleware Provider Infrastructure and Protocol Provider



Blockchain Supplychain Market by Application

Counterfeit Detection Product Traceability Smart Contracts Streamline Payment Compliance Management Others



Blockchain Supplychain Market by End Use Industry

Retail Life Sciences & Healthcare Automotive & Manufacturing Energy & Power Food Industry Others



Read Press Release of Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market for More [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-to-reach-usd-4-1-billion-in-2024/

Blockchain Supplychain Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America

US Canada Mexico



Europe

Germany France Italy UK The Netherlands Rest of Europe



Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-supplychain-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com