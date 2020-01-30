Global Blockchain Devices Market to Reach USD 3737.92 million

Global Blockchain Devices Market By Type (Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto ATMS, POS Devices, Others), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Application (Personal, Corporate), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the blockchain devices market report are Ledger SAS, HTC Corporation, Pundi X Labs Private Limited., GENERAL BYTES S.R.O., RIDDLE&CODE GmbH, Sikur., SIRIN LABS, BLOCKCHAIN LUXEMBOURG S.A ., SatoshiLabs s.r.o., Genesis Coin Inc., Lamassu Industries AG, SAMSUNG, ShapeShift, CoolBitX Technology, Bitaccess, Covault, ELLIPAL, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Blockchain Devices Market

Blockchain devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 3737.92 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 42.65% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The blockchain devices market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as increasing trend of cryptocurrency and rising venture capital funding.

Rising adoption of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain network will accelerate the growth of the market. Increasing venture capital funding is expected to augment the blockchain devices market demand. Increasing market capping of cryptocurrency and availability of initial coin offering will uplift the market growth in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Rising technology leads to faster transaction is yet another factor that will drive the blockchain devices market. On the other hand, rising acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrency in various regions and industry will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market. Increasing government initiatives for the adoption of blockchain devices is another factor that will help in growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Lack of awareness among the users of blockchain devices will restrict the growth of the market. Stringent regulations and compliances associated with the use of devices will hamper the growth of blockchain devices market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This blockchain devices market report provides details of new developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research blockchain devices market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Blockchain Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Blockchain devices market is segmented on the basis of type, by connectivity and by application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the blockchain devices market is segmented into blockchain smartphones, crypto hardware wallets, crypto ATMs, POS devices and others. Crypto ATMs are further segmented into one way crypto ATMs and two-way crypto ATMs. Other devices are further segmented into blockchain gateways & pre-configured devices. Other devices segment holds the largest market share as it provides digital identity gateways which help corporations, government and institution to bridge their legacy system using blockchain network.

Based on connectivity, the blockchain devices market is segmented into wired and wireless. Wireless connectivity holds the largest market share because they are being used to data transfer in smartphones, POS devices and others.

Blockchain devices market is also segmented into personal and corporate, on the basis of application. Corporate are further segmented into BFSI, government, retail & e-commerce, travel & hospitality, automotive, transportation & logistics, it & telecommunication, others.

Blockchain Devices Market Country Level Analysis

-Blockchain devices market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, by type, connectivity and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates in blockchain devices market because of early adoption of blockchain devices and availability of advanced technologies to implement and manage information via blockchain network. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the blockchain devices market due to the rapid development of blockchain network by BFSI, government and many retail industries.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Blockchain Devices Market Share Analysis

Blockchain devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blockchain devices market.

Customization Available : Global Blockchain Devices Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in consulting and advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report

