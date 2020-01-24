Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market | Estimated Value of USD 1035.81 Million

Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market, By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking and Management, Business Process Optimization, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Quality Control and Compliance, Counterfeit Management), By End-Use (Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace, Defense, Food & Beverages, Textile & Clothing, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Block chain in Manufacturing Market are NVIDIA Corporation, XAIN AG, CargoX, RIDDLE&CODE GmbH, Chronicled, LO3 Energy, Electron, Filament, Grid Singularity, GitHub Inc., Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle, Factom, BigchainDB GmbH, Blockchain Foundry Inc., Wipro Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Syncron International AB, ChromaWay AB, Project Provenance Ltd., Everledger Ltd, Supercomputing Systems AG, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Market Analysis: Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market

The Block chain in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 9.39 million in 2020 to an estimated value of USD 1035.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 80% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. This significant rising trend can be attributed to the rapid rise of block chains in various industries and advantages it brings with its usage.

Market Definition: Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market

Block chain refers to a set of records/database which are secured, and linked with the record and data of previous transaction. Technically modifications aren’t possible, as it is focused on recording all the transactions related to the database. Block chain in manufacturing enables the manufacturers to simplify his business processing by keeping a record of all the materials involved and shows the transparency of transaction in every stage of manufacturing

Market Drivers:

Through Block chain implementation, transparency is achieved and that concludes to a better and simple business processing

Rise in influence of Information Technology (IT) over our everyday lives, use of block chain in manufacturing is expected to rise as it increases the transparency in the manufacturing process and hence, simplifies it

Market Restraints:

Due to its modern introduction, the regulations for the industry still need to be filtered and these undecided regulations are expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of proper knowledge, and also lack of promotion of block chain among manufacturers is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Segmentation: Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market

By Application Predictive Maintenance Asset Tracking and Management Business Process Optimization Logistics and Supply Chain Management Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management Quality Control and Compliance Counterfeit Management

By End-Use Energy & Power Industrial Automotive Pharmaceuticals Aerospace Defense Food & Beverages Textile & Clothing Others Electronics Printing Chemicals



Competitive Analysis: Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market

The Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Block chain in Manufacturing for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Block chain in Manufacturing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

