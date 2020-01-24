Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market | Estimated Value of USD 1375.3 Million by 2026

Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, By Provider (Application and solution provider, Middleware provider, Infrastructure and protocol provider), Application (Product traceability, Payment and settlement, Smart contracts, Governance and risk management), Organization size (Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, and Full Profile.

Market Analysis: Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

Large-scale implantation and awareness about the benefits of block chain is expected to drive the market growth and hence, the initial estimated market value is expected to rise from USD 58.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1375.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2027

Market Definition: Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

Block chain is a database or a directory of records called as blocks, which are connected through cryptography. Each record is interlinked with the previous one, and though technically it cannot be modified as it only records the transaction taking place between two parties. Its application in agriculture enables the users to transmit transparency in their transaction and supply chain informing the consumer of the original transaction as well.

Market Drivers:

Growing environmental concerns about the wastage of resources and food, the implementation of block chain in agriculture is expected to rise due to its various benefits

Transparency in cases of food supply chain is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Implementation of digital connectivity in the developing regions is one of the major market restraint

Vulnerability in relation to hackers and privacy threats is also one of the market restraint

Segmentation: Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

By Provider Application and solution provider Middleware provider Infrastructure and protocol provider

By Application Product traceability Payment and settlement Smart contracts Governance and risk management

By Organization size Large enterprises Small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises



Competitive Analysis: Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

The global block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

