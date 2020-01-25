Global BLE Module Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Ongoing improvements with Bluetooth Low Energy BLE combined with low-cost chips and a large and growing developer community have made BLE a leading Internet of Things IoT technology. Billions of BLE enabled smartphones have created a massively scaled ecosystem for IoT developers. BLE is driving markets such as health and fitness wearable sensors where low power and 1 MB/s throughput is required. The expanded network range, throughput and capacity with Bluetooth 5 as well as the completion of the Bluetooth mesh specification has also made BLE a disruptor for fixed sensor networks.

The accelerated growth of IoT market is one of the major factors driving the global BLE module market. IoT is concerned with capturing data from the surrounding stimuli and allowing communication between people and machines. The increasing focus on the connected environment has resulted in IoT becoming one of the most rapidly growing markets. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators and transmit it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This allows end-users to make informed decisions. APAC accounted for the largest share of the BLE module market in 2017. According to Technavio’s market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period.

“Global BLE Module Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Computing Devices

Smart Wearable

Smart Home Appliances

Others

By Technology:

Single-Mode

Dual-Mode

The regional analysis of Global BLE Module Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Postscapes, Silicon Laboratories, Bluegiga Technologies Inc., Atmel Corporation, Microchip, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

