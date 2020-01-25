Global Biscuits Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Biscuits Market to reach USD 109, 959.9 million by 2025. The Biscuits Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Biscuit is a term used for a variety of primarily flour-based baked food products. Biscuits comprise nutritional factors such as carbohydrates, fats, and fibers which are essential to human health. The nutritional value of biscuits makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal worldwide. Biscuits are one of the most important snacks used in an average household. Growing preference of individuals for convenience food & snacking, rising demand for healthy snacks and growing disposable income in developing economies are the driving factors that exerting a positive impact on the growth of the biscuit market.

Besides, rapid urbanization and leading sedentary lifestyles are also factors that increase the demand for biscuits in the market across the world. Biscuits are easy to carry & store, it can be consumed as per individual’s choice, they are low in saturated fats or calories loss and they provide a steady release of energy. These are the benefits that increased sales of biscuits across the globe. However, the high cost of raw material, increasing competition among biscuit vendors and an increase in tax rate are the restraining factor of the biscuit market over the coming years.

“Global Biscuits Market valued approximately USD 76384.9 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sweet Biscuits

Savory Biscuits

Wafers

Crackers

Cookies

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Specialist Retailers

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Other

The regional analysis of Global Biscuits Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing consumption of Biscuits among people in the region. Europe is also estimating higher growth in the global Biscuits market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 due to the increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Kraft foods

Danone Group

MARS

Mondelez International

Nestle

McVitie’s

Uni-President

Want group

Dali Group

Jiashili Group

Annas pepparkakor AB

Thomas Tunnock Limited

United Biscuits

Arnotts Biscuits Holdings Pty Ltd.

Burton’s Foods Ltd.

