Global Biopsy Devices Market North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 75% driven by rising number of biopsies in U.S. – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Biopsy Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to reach US$ 3.3 billion in 2024. The growth is coupled with increasing incidences of cancer such as breast, prostate, & lung, and rapid advancement in the technologies. Further, increasing awareness for the diagnosis of chronic diseases is also expected to increase the demand for biopsy devices through the forecast period. Other factors including rising incidences of cancer in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, development in the healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for effective diagnostic procedures are also expected to drive the biopsy market through the forecast period.



Moreover, increasing demand for less invasive surgeries and disposable biopsy devices is expected to boost the Global Biopsy Devices Market. Technologically advanced biopsy guidance systems, such as vacuum-assisted guns, are gaining popularity among patients and healthcare providers. Widening base of geriatric population and the introduction of cost-effective and advanced devices are anticipated to further boost the growth of the Global Biopsy Devices Market. Growing cancer-related spending is prompting the need for effective diagnostic procedures. Government and healthcare regulatory bodies across the world are constantly engaged in reducing the excessive costs associated with the treatment of cancer. Primary and secondary healthcare centers in emerging nations are encouraging patients to undergo regular diagnostic examinations. Use of biopsy devices involves a relatively lesser number of hospital stays and therefore, are economically viable.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/10810

North America had the highest market share in 2017. The market is driven by the factors including the presence of established market players, increasing demand for the advanced technologies such as vacuum-assisted biopsy systems and rapidly growing demand for disposable devices. The U.S. had the highest market in North America driven by increasing number of biopsies held in the country. The U.S. FDA has a less stringent regulatory approval process for medical devices since they are considered at moderate risk. There are several government health initiatives aimed at encouraging individuals to undertake regular cancer screening in the U.S. and thus, drive the market through the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period. The growth rate is primarily driven by rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Other factors including the presence of high unmet patient needs and increased incidence of cancer are expected to drive the Global Biopsy Devices Market through the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of cancer deaths annually in Asia may reach 6.4 million by 2030, from 4 million in 2007.

Needle-based biopsy guns held the highest market share in 2017. The Global Biopsy Devices Market growth is coupled with the factors including rising demand for from soft tissues of internal organs such as breasts, kidneys, and lungs and increasing need for rapid and gentle procurement of cell samples for biopsy. Moreover, an introduction of technologically advanced products such as Aspiration biopsy syringe gun by INRAD Inc. also expected to drive the Global Biopsy Devices Market through the forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/10810

Global Biopsy Devices Market

Market Segmentation

• By Product

• Needle-based Biopsy Instruments

• Core Biopsy Devices

• Core Biopsy Guns

• Core Biopsy Needles

• Aspiration Biopsy Needles

• Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices

• Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Systems

• Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Needles

• Localization Wires

• Procedure Trays

• Others

• By Guidance Technique

o Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

o Stereotactic-guided Biopsy

o MRI-guided Biopsy

o Others

• By Application

o Breast Biopsy

o Lung Biopsy

o Colorectal Biopsy

o Prostate Biopsy

o Others

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Academic and Research Institutes

o Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biopsy Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biopsy Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biopsy Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biopsy Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biopsy Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biopsy Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biopsy Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biopsy Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biopsy Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biopsy Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biopsy Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Biopsy Devices Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-biopsy-devices-market/10810/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com