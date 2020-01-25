Global Bioprocess Containers Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Bioprocess containers are single-use, flexible containers system widely incorporated for handling sterile liquids. Moreover, these containers are employed for vaccine manufacturing and media preparation in the biopharmaceutical industry. Their basic function is to increase the speed of ongoing biopharmaceutical processes and aid in the storage of sterile fluids. Furthermore, bioprocess containers are cost-effective and are equipped with plastic films, ports, tubing, and fittings. They are readily integrated into a variety of high-performance systems for all steps in the production of biologics. Bioprocess containers serve as an alternative option to conventional stainless steel systems and are cost-effective.

Several features are important for the performance of the bioprocess containers such as biological compatibility and physical & mechanical properties. Bioprocess containers are widely applicable across bioresearch, pharma & biotech, consumer health, agro ingredients, and coatings & composites. They are further used for cell culture products, bioprocess systems, drug discovery, and other related activities. They lower energy costs to reduce utility requirements, minimize cleaning validation efforts, reduce water & chemical use, and enable flexibility in manufacturing.

“Global Bioprocess Containers Market valued approximately USD 807.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

2D Bioprocess Containers

3D Bioprocess Containers

Other Containers and Accessories

By Application:

Upstream Processes

Downstream Processes

Process Development

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Life Science R&D Companies

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Merck KGAA, Danaher, Lonza, Fenner, Meissner, Rim Bio, Fluids control. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

