Global Bioplastics Market Industry Analysis & Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Bioplastics Market is expected to reach US$ 96 Bn by 2026 from 21 Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Bioplastics are obtained by renovating the plants sugar into plastic. Bioplastic is maintainable and good for environment compared to conventional plastics. Though, technical difficulties level is more but Bioplastics are widely used in the production of rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textile, agriculture, & horticulture, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, building & construction. Bioplastics is used as sustainable solution owing to low emission of greenhouse gasses.

Factors which drive the Bioplastics Market growth are eco-friendly properties, rise in customer awareness, development in environmental Problems, & constructive government plans. However, high production rate & lower performance standards compared to synthetic plastics restrain the Bioplastics Market growth.

Bioplastics Market is segmented by Type, Application and Geography. Based on Type non-biodegradable bioplastics is expected to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period .The increasing demand of polyethylene terephthalate based non-biodegradable plastics is expected to push the Bioplastics Market growth towards north.

Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Regional trades have accepted bioplastics over conventional plastics with an objective of converting Europe into a good waste managing region. Germany, Italy, and the UK are the main countries tangled in the growth & production of bioplastic in Europe.

Scope of the Global Bioplastics Market:

Global Bioplastics Market by Type:

• Non-Biodegradable plastics

• Biodegradable plastics

Global Bioplastics Market by Application

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

• Automotive Industry

• Bottles Manufacturing

• Agriculture and Horticulture

• Construction

• Textiles

• Electrical and Electronics

Global Bioplastics Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

• API S.P.A

• Arkema

• Bioapply polymers

• BASF

• Braskem

• Corbion

• DowDupont

• Futerro

• Green day Eco Friendly Material C. ltd

• Kaneka Corporation

• Danimer Scientific

• Metbolix Inc

• Mitsubishi chemical Corporation

• Natureworks LLC

• PSM

• Maccaferri Industrial Group

• Showa Denko

• Solvay SA

• Toray International Inc.

• Plantic

• DSM

• Evonik Industries

• Ecospan

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bioplastics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bioplastics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bioplastics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bioplastics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bioplastics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bioplastics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bioplastics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bioplastics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bioplastics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bioplastics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bioplastics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

