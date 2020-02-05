Global Biometrics System Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players & Industry Trends Forecast To 2024

Biometrics System Market: Summary

The Global Biometrics System Market is estimated to reach USD 66.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Increasing adoption of creating biometric identities of citizens is expected to drive the biometrics system market during the forecast period. However, high implementation and maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Ear shape thermography based biometric system is expected to become an opportunity for biometrics system market.

Biometric systemis one of the most prominent system in terms of identifying and authenticating the individuals in very short period. Biometric systems depends on particular data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively.Contrary to passwords biometric data cannot be exchanged or forged. Some key players in Biometric System are NEC Corporation, Gemalto NV, ASSA Abloy AB, id3 Technologies, and Idemia, among others.

Biometrics System Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biometrics system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal .

and . By biometric sensor, the biometrics system marketis segmented into physiological and behavioral .

and . By component, biometrics system marketis segmented into hardware and software .

and . By end use industry, biometrics system marketis segmented into law enforcement and public security, military and defense, civil identification, healthcare and subsidies, corporate, and commercial applications.

Companies Covered

NEC Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Gemalto NV

ASSA Abloy AB

id3 Technologies

IDEMIA

Aware, Inc.

Innovatrics

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Precise Biometrics

Other Key Companies

Biometrics System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Biometrics System Market by Type

Unimodal

Multimodal

Biometrics System Market, by Biometric Sensor

Physiological

Fingerprint Recognition

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

DNA Matching

Vein Pattern Recognition

Behavioral

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

Biometrics System Market by Component

Hardware

Readers

Scanners

Cameras

Software

Cloud Base

Software Development Kit (SDK)

Biometrics System Market by End Use Industry

Law Enforcement and Public Security

Military and Defense

Civil Identification

Healthcare and Subsidies

Corporate

Commercial Applications

Biometrics System Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

