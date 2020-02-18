Global Biomaterials Market will witness a CAGR of 11.8% through 2022

“ Biomaterials Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022″, projects that the global biomaterials market is expected to reach $139 billion by 2022, from $62 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022. Metallic biomaterials segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global market revenue until 2022. North America held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

Onkar Suman, Healthcare Analyst at Allied Market Research says “The biomaterials market has piqued the interest of healthcare providers, owing to the wide array of biomaterials such as metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural types for treating a wide range of conditions and other biotechnological applications. The major factors driving the market include increase in incidence of cardiovascular, neurological, dental, and orthopedic disorders, rise in geriatric population, high demand for implantable devices, and advancement in medical technology and innovations by key players”. “Increasing usage of implantable products and growing awareness of biomaterials application in emerging economies have fueled the growth of the biomaterials market”. He further added

Metallic biomaterials segment contributed the highest revenue share to the global market, owing to highly used in orthopedic treatments for bone support and replacement, due to their strength and resistance to fatigue degradation. Polymeric biomaterials segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022, due to increasing demand for biodegradable products, and their use in various applications due their unique features such as flexibility, lightweight, remarkable biocompatibility, and physical & mechanical properties.

Orthopedic disorder was the leading application segment in the market, followed by cardiovascular disorders and drug-delivery systems segments, cumulatively contributing about three-fourths shares of the global market. This was attributed to the high incidence of conditions characterized by degenerative symptoms and notable relief offered by the use of biomaterial-based products. Neurological disorder is an another key application area of the biomaterials market, and is expected to offer lucrative investment opportunities to market players in the near future. However, tissue engineering is projected to be the fastest growing segment due to the introduction of scaffolds, which is one of the biomaterials used in 3D printing.

Key Findings of the Biomaterials Market