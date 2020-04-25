Global Biologics Market 2020 Demand, Trends, Share, Product Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Biologics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

A biologic is a medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilars are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biologics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America dominated with respect to revenue generation owing to the presence of significant established participants in this region. Moreover, higher demand for the products for treatment of diseases is attributive for larger revenue share.

The worldwide market for Biologics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eli Lilly & Company

Samsung Biologics

F Hoffman La Roche

Celltrion

Addgene

Amgen

Abbvie Inc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Antisense

RNAi

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Immunology

Autoimmune Diseases

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biologics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.2 Vaccines

1.2.3 Recombinant Proteins

1.2.4 Antisense

1.2.5 RNAi

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Infectious Diseases

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Immunology

1.3.4 Autoimmune Diseases

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eli Lilly & Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biologics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Eli Lilly & Company Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Samsung Biologics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biologics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Samsung Biologics Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 F Hoffman La Roche

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biologics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 F Hoffman La Roche Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Celltrion

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biologics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Celltrion Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Addgene

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Biologics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Addgene Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

