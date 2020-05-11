Global Biogas market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 by Raw Material, Application and Region.

Global Biogas market was valued US$ 26.88 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 45.361 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.76 % during the forecast period.



Rising energy requirement concern owing to depleting conventional resources, Renewable resource integration with demand for cost effective clean source of energy, Government initiatives pertaining to waste management are the factors driving the global biogas market. New waste management techniques depending on the composition, ambient conditions to pose an opportunity for market. Additionally, increasing spending on waste management is directing added incentives for development of advanced and high-capacity biogas systems. However, inconsistency of waste composition and complex facility designs, high costs associated with the collection and treatment of these wastes, the feasibility of using biogas as energy to restrain the market growth. In addition, global impact of MSW is growing significantly. Hence, the expected increase in MSW generation coupled with the need to reduce GHG emissions will drive the growth of the global biogas market during the forecast period.

Among raw material, municipal waste water segment is projected to grow at highest rate led by intensive population growth and developing food industry. Increasing demand for domestic and industrial water management and governments support & policies are positively driving the sewage gas technology across the forecast period. Commercial organic waste is predicted to grow significantly owing to rapid industrialization and growing infrastructure across the globe.

Agricultural waste segment is second largest as the processing of agricultural waste for biogas production helps in generating higher profits, and thereby provides new opportunities for plant operators.

Electricity and heat generation market is set to grow considerably owing to growing electricity demand, distributed generation technology and global energy security concern across the globe.

Transportation fuel is anticipated to grow considerably pertaining to global concent towards greenhouse emissions and demand for clean energy. Electricity and heat generation accounted for over 50%. Introduction of favorable regulatory policies towards greener fuels to reduce the overall global dependence on fossil fuels. In addition, volatility of pricing and availability of crude oil and the number of natural gas vehicles plying on the roads is about to increase, thereby boosting the market share of electricity and heat generation.

Europe held the major share in global biogas market. While, Asia Pacific biogas market is estimated to grow at 9.2% CAGR. In North America, adoption of biogas plants was forecast to fall considerably, owing to rising preference for solar power in the US. On the contrary, regions such as Middle East & Africa and Europe are forecast to exhibit a comparatively promising growth in terms of biogas revenues by 2026.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding biogas market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in biogas market.

Scope of Global Biogas market:

Global Biogas market, by Raw Material:

• Organic waste from landfills

• Municipal waste water

• Commercial organic waste

• Agricultural waste

• Energy crops

Global Biogas Market, by Application:

• Electricity and heat generation

• Natural gas grid feeding

• Transportation fuel

Global Biogas Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• A2A Energia

• AEB Amsterdam

• Babcock & Wilcox

• Veolia

• Shenzhen Energy

• Aterro Recycling Pvt. Ltd

• Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

• EnviTech Biogas AG

• L’AIR LIQUIDE S.A.

• Pressure Technologies Plc

• Cryostar SAS

• Vanzetti Engineering S.r.l.

• Himark Biogas Inc.

• DMT Environmental Technology

• MT-Energie GmbH

• ACRONA GROUP

• Xebec Adsorption Inc.

• Swedish Biogas International AB

• Air Liquide Advanced Business & Technologies

• Wärtsilä Corporation, Gasrec.

• Biofrigas Sweden AB.

• Cryonorm BV

• Swedish Biogas

• Wärtsilä Corp.

• Gasrec Ltd.

• Biofrigas Sweden AB

• Ameresco, Inc.

• PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

• SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd.

• Quadrogen

• Biofuel USA Corporation

• CH4 Biogas

• Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co., Ltd.

• Agrinz Technologies GmbH

• IES BIOGAS srl

