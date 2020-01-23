Global Big Data Security Market, By Component (Software, Services), Technology (Identity, Access Management, Security Information, Event Management, Intrusion Detection System, Unified Threat Management), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The key players operating in the global big data security market are –

Oracle

Microsoft

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Service

The other players in the market are Hortonworks Inc, Cloudera, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Gemalto NV, McAfee, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Zettaset, Pivotal Software, Inc., Imperva, Centrify Corporation, Thales E-Security, Centrify Corporation, LogRhythm, Proofpoint, Inc., Fortinet, Rapid7, Inc., Fireeye, Inc.

Market Analysis: Global Big Data Security Market

The Global Big Data Security Market is expected to reach USD 43.31 billion by 2025, from USD 22.96 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Big Data Security Market

Big data security is a major concern as cyber-attacks become more intensive and severe. With the advancements in technology, the cyber security attacks are becoming sophisticated day by day eluding all the traditional security tools, leading to demand for advanced protection techniques such as big data security. The future of big data heavily relies on the technological ambits that ensure data security. Data certainly is the new oil as businesses – big or small aim to leverage it to drive revenues and ROIs. This is also resulting in fast proliferation of data points that are highly vulnerable if not secured effectively. The recent ransomware attacks had a major effect on many of the organizations operating worldwide, triggering a sense of urgency. Scalable data encryption security solutions have become the need of the hour for businesses when deploying big data technologies for various data mining and analytics purposes. Increasing sophistication in the attacking techniques leaving the data vulnerable, in addition to rising volumes of data generated by different enterprises is the key factor driving the market of big data security. According to NYSE, Ensono acquired Wipro’s data centres for $405m to expand its big data storage. The company also gained a workforce of over 900 employees will manage over 260,000 MIPS and over 30,000 hosted servers. Due to this, the company would be able manage its big data storage and security so the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Market Drivers:

Increasing volume of business data generated from multiple sources

Demand for scalable high security solutions in increasing cyber-attacks

Market Restraint:

Lack in awareness of data security

Low data security budget and high installation cost

Segmentation: Global Big Data Security Market

By Component

Software Encryption, tokenization, and data masking Backup and recovery Access control Security intelligence Big data governance Others (audit and reporting, big data discovery and classification)

Service Managed services Professional services Support and maintenance Consulting services Education and training



By Technology

Identity and Access Management

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection System

Unified Threat Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Competitive Landscape: Global Big Data Security Market

The global big data security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of friction modifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Big Data Security Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global big data security market

Analyze and forecast the plastic straps market on the basis of component, technology, deployment model, organization size and industry vertical

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for component, technology, deployment model, organization size and industry vertical

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

