Global Big Data Infrastructure Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global Big Data Infrastructure market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Big Data Infrastructure market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Big data refers to a wide range of hardware, software, and services required for processing and analyzing enterprise data that is too large for traditional data processing tools to manage. In this report, we have included big data infrastructure, which includes mainly hardware and embedded software.

In this market research, analysts have estimated eminent factors, such as the growth of cloud-based big data analytics, to spur market growth during the forecast period. The growth of cloud-based big data analytics is driven by the advantages associated with its usage. Cloud-based big data analytics not only helps in accelerating the potential for scalable analytics but also provides a more convenient and organized way to access the data. Some of the major technologies introduced processing cloud data include Amazon Redshift data warehousing, Kinesis data processing service, BigQuery data analytics service, and Bluemix.During 2015, the Americas dominated this market and accounted for an impressive market share of more than 38%.

In 2017, the global Big Data Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dell

IBM

NetApp

Cisco

Intel

Oracle

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Storage

Server

Networking

Market segment by Application, split into

Social Networking Websites

Financial Services Sector

Healthcare Sector

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Big Data Infrastructure in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Big Data Infrastructure Manufacturers

Big Data Infrastructure Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Big Data Infrastructure Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Big Data Infrastructure market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Big Data Infrastructure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Big Data Infrastructure

1.1 Big Data Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1.1 Big Data Infrastructure Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Big Data Infrastructure Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Big Data Infrastructure Market by Type

1.3.1 Storage

1.3.2 Server

1.3.3 Networking

1.4 Big Data Infrastructure Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Social Networking Websites

1.4.2 Financial Services Sector

1.4.3 Healthcare Sector

Chapter Two: Global Big Data Infrastructure Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Big Data Infrastructure Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Dell

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Big Data Infrastructure Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 IBM

Continued….

