Global Benzene Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Benzene Market By Derivative (Alkyl Benzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Ethyl Benzene, Nitro Benzene, Others), End-Use Industry (Construction, Transportation, Medical, Pulp and Paper, Automobile Industries, Packaging, Textile), Application (Construction, Automotive, Others) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Benzene Market

Global benzene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 111.1 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for polyester and low cost of the feedstock are the factors driving the benzene market.

Market Definition: Global Benzene Market

Benzene is a colourless, highly flammable, sweet smelling aromatic hydrocarbon and a ware petrochemical industrial solvent. It has a tendency to evaporate rapidly on being exposed to air and is a petrochemical product which has numerous subsidiaries such as alkyl benzene, aniline, cumene, cyclohexane, chlorobenzene, ethyl benzene, nitrobenzene, phenol and others. Benzene is used in various sectors such as electrical & electronics, consumer products, transportation, constructions, and medical. Benzene is also used as a solvent in large range of commercial and economical industries.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for styrene polymers from various end-user industries is boosting the market growth

Increasing demand for polyester is flourishing the market growth

Rising crude oil production enhances the market growth

Low cost of the feedstock and economical commodity product prices drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Detrimental effects of benzene exposure act as a restraint for the market growth

Volatility in the price of crude oil is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Benzene Market

By Derivative

Alkyl Benzene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Ethyl Benzene

By End- Use Industry

Construction

Transportation

Medical, Pulp and Paper

Automobile Industries

Packaging

Textile

By Application

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Saudi energy giant Saudi Aramco has consented to acquire a 70% larger part stake in petrochemicals and synthetic compounds organization, SABIC. The acquisition aims at providing crude-oil-to-chemicals technologies enhancing their own portfolio

In December 2017, Aarti Industries, which is the India’s leading producer of benzene signs Rs 10,000 Crore multi-year supply contract with a global chemical conglomerate. The main aim of this contract is to supply of a high demand speciality chemical intermediate over a period of two decades

Competitive Analysis:

Global benzene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Benzene Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global benzene market are China National Petroleum Corporation, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, NAFTPRO Petroleum Products, GS Caltex Corporation, Dow, Reliance Industries Limited, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc .com, Repsol, Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation and others

Research Methodology: Global Benzene Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

