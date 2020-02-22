Global Bentonite Mining Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Bentonite Mining Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The bentonite mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $4.38 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the bentonite mining market is due to increase in sales in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rise in disposable income, increased demand for, availability of credit.

The bentonite mining market consists of sales of bentonite clay by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bentonite which is used externally as a clay poultice, mud pack or in the bath and, in skin care recipes.

Major players in the global Bentonite mining market include Wyo-Ben Inc, Huawei Bentonite, Amcol, Ashapura, Cimbar.

The global bentonite mining market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The bentonite mining market is segmented into sodium, calcium, others – bentonite.

By Geography – The global bentonite mining is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific bentonite mining market accounts the largest share in the global bentonite mining market.

