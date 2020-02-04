Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.32 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market is segmented by component, functionality, delivery model, end user, and geography. The delivery model segment is classified assubscription model and ownership model. Subscription model segment is spearheading the market. Its advantages such as cost-effectiveness, interoperability, and flexibility over others, attributed to the growth of subscription model segment. Functionality segment is classified as clinical functionality, financial functionality, and administrative functionality. Clinical functionality segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Factors like increasing government initiatives to boost adoption of this software by clinicians to provide quality care to their patients at lower costs are driving the clinical functionality segment growth. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

High demand for mental health services amidst provider shortage is trending the overall Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market. However, issues related to data privacy concerns will restrain market growth. Europe is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and APAC. Improving accessibility of behavioral healthcare, the growing incidence of mental disorders and government initiatives for increasing awareness about mental disorders will fuel the global behavioral/mental health software market in the Europe region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, functionality, delivery model, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Are:

• Compulink

• Advance Data Systems

• Advancedmd

• Kareo

• Meditab

• Credible

• Qualifacts

• Welligent

• Valant

• The Echo Group

• Nextgen Healthcare

• Mindlinc

• Core Solutions

• Netsmart

• Cerner

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Healthcare insurance companies/payers

• Biotechnology companies

• Behavioral health software vendors/service providers

• Health information exchanges

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Accountable care organizations (ACOs)

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, community clinics, psychiatrists, and outpatient clinics)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market based on component, functionality, delivery model, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market, By Component:

• Software

• Support Services

• Integrated Software

• Standalone Software

Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market, By Delivery Model:

• Subscription Model

• Ownership Model

Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market, By Functionality:

• Clinical Functionality

• Financial Functionality

• Administrative Functionality

Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market, By End User:

• Payers

• Hospitals

• Private Practices

• Patients

• Providers

Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

Available Customization:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of report and scope of the report as per the specific requirement of our client.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Behavioral/Mental Health Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Behavioral/Mental Health Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Behavioral/Mental Health Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Behavioral/Mental Health Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Behavioral/Mental Health Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

