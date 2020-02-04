Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 66.4 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market, By RegionThe rise in occurrence of tuberculosis across the globe and an increase in the number of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases are factors driving the growth of the global BCG vaccines sales market. Furthermore, the increase in initiatives by the United Nations (UN) to prevent tuberculosis would present profitable opportunities for emerging market players in the near future. Additionally, technological advancements aiding the development of BCG vaccine replacement hinder the market growth. Also, an increase in government initiatives and focus on vaccination programs globally boost market growth. At the same time, side-effects and a global shortage of BCG vaccine hamper the BCG vaccines sales market growth. Untapped market potential in developing regions is expected to provide worthwhile opportunities for BCG vaccines sales market size.

Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) vaccine is generally given to new born babies and up to six months old, but they can be vaccinated any time up to five years of age with a high incidence of TB. Tuberculosis is a severe infection, which damages the lungs and at times different parts of the body, for example, the joints, kidneys and bones. The BCG vaccine has existed for a long time and is a standout amongst the most broadly used of all conventional vaccines. The factors that drive the worldwide BCG vaccine market incorporate increment in the prevalence of tuberculosis, particularly in creating and undeveloped nations, and mechanical progression in the section of vaccine research. Nonetheless, symptoms of BCG vaccine and a worldwide lack of this vaccination hinder the development of the market.

According to drug type, the immune BCG segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 and is also the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the BCG vaccines sales market forecast period. The factors contributing toward the growth of this segment include the role of BCG in effectively helping TB prevention and as of now, there is no substitute vaccine for immune BCG.

From a geographical point of view, Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy more than two-thirds of the overall market shares by 2026, due to increased demand in low-level income population, i.e. India, to prevent tuberculosis epidemic. For now, the region of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% due to increased awareness and higher disposable income of consumers.

The BCG Vaccines Sales Market Report contains in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges and their impact on the market. The BCG Vaccines Sales Market report also provides data about the government policies. Also provides detail information of BCG Vaccines. This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market.

Scope of Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market:

Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market, By Drug Type:

• Immune BCG

• Therapy BCG

Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market, By Usage:

• Tuberculosis

• Bladder Cancer

Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market, By End User:

• Pediatrics

• Adults

Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• AJ Vaccines

• China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm)

• Greensignal Bio Pharma Limited

• Intervax Ltd

• Japan BCG Laboratory

• Merck & Company Inc

• Sanofi S.A.

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Statens Serum Institute

• Gsbpl C

