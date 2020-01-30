Global Bath Towel Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Bath Towel market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14000 million by 2025, from $ 10910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bath Towel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bath Towel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bath Towel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cotton Bath Towel

Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Hotel

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Welspun

Springs Global

Trident Group

Loftex

Grace

1888 Mills

Sanli

WestPoint Home

Kingshore

SUNVIM

QiQi Textile

Alok Industrie

Noman Group

Avanti Linens

EverShine

Canasin

American Textile Systems

Venus Group

Uchino

Mtcline

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bath Towel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bath Towel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bath Towel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bath Towel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bath Towel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bath Towel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bath Towel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cotton Bath Towel

2.2.2 Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Bath Towel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bath Towel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Bath Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bath Towel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Hotel

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Bath Towel Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bath Towel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Bath Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Bath Towel by Company

3.1 Global Bath Towel Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Bath Towel Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bath Towel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Bath Towel Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Bath Towel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bath Towel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Bath Towel Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Bath Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Bath Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Bath Towel Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bath Towel by Regions

4.1 Bath Towel by Regions

4.2 Americas Bath Towel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bath Towel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bath Towel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Bath Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Bath Towel Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bath Towel by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bath Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bath Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bath Towel Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Bath Towel Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Bath Towel Distributors

10.3 Bath Towel Customer

11 Global Bath Towel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Bath Towel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Welspun

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.1.3 Welspun Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Welspun Latest Developments

12.2 Springs Global

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.2.3 Springs Global Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Springs Global Latest Developments

12.3 Trident Group

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.3.3 Trident Group Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Trident Group Latest Developments

12.4 Loftex

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.4.3 Loftex Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Loftex Latest Developments

12.5 Grace

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.5.3 Grace Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Grace Latest Developments

12.6 1888 Mills

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.6.3 1888 Mills Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 1888 Mills Latest Developments

12.7 Sanli

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.7.3 Sanli Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Sanli Latest Developments

12.8 WestPoint Home

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.8.3 WestPoint Home Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 WestPoint Home Latest Developments

12.9 Kingshore

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.9.3 Kingshore Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Kingshore Latest Developments

12.10 SUNVIM

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.10.3 SUNVIM Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 SUNVIM Latest Developments

12.11 QiQi Textile

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.11.3 QiQi Textile Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 QiQi Textile Latest Developments

12.12 Alok Industrie

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.12.3 Alok Industrie Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Alok Industrie Latest Developments

12.13 Noman Group

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.13.3 Noman Group Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Noman Group Latest Developments

12.14 Avanti Linens

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.14.3 Avanti Linens Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Avanti Linens Latest Developments

12.15 EverShine

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.15.3 EverShine Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 EverShine Latest Developments

12.16 Canasin

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.16.3 Canasin Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Canasin Latest Developments

12.17 American Textile Systems

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.17.3 American Textile Systems Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 American Textile Systems Latest Developments

12.18 Venus Group

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.18.3 Venus Group Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Venus Group Latest Developments

12.19 Uchino

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.19.3 Uchino Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Uchino Latest Developments

12.20 Mtcline

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Bath Towel Product Offered

12.20.3 Mtcline Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Mtcline Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

