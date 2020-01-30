Global Bath Towel Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Bath Towel market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14000 million by 2025, from $ 10910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bath Towel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bath Towel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Bath Towel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Cotton Bath Towel
Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Hotel
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Welspun
Springs Global
Trident Group
Loftex
Grace
1888 Mills
Sanli
WestPoint Home
Kingshore
SUNVIM
QiQi Textile
Alok Industrie
Noman Group
Avanti Linens
EverShine
Canasin
American Textile Systems
Venus Group
Uchino
Mtcline
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bath Towel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bath Towel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bath Towel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bath Towel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Bath Towel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Bath Towel Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Bath Towel Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cotton Bath Towel
2.2.2 Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Bath Towel Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bath Towel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Bath Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Bath Towel Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Hotel
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Bath Towel Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Bath Towel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Bath Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Bath Towel by Company
3.1 Global Bath Towel Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Bath Towel Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bath Towel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Bath Towel Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Bath Towel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bath Towel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Bath Towel Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Bath Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Bath Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Bath Towel Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Bath Towel by Regions
4.1 Bath Towel by Regions
4.2 Americas Bath Towel Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Bath Towel Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Bath Towel Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Bath Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Bath Towel Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Bath Towel Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Bath Towel Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bath Towel by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Bath Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Bath Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Bath Towel Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Bath Towel Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Bath Towel Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Bath Towel Distributors
10.3 Bath Towel Customer
11 Global Bath Towel Market Forecast
11.1 Global Bath Towel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Bath Towel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Bath Towel Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Welspun
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.1.3 Welspun Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Welspun Latest Developments
12.2 Springs Global
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.2.3 Springs Global Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Springs Global Latest Developments
12.3 Trident Group
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.3.3 Trident Group Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Trident Group Latest Developments
12.4 Loftex
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.4.3 Loftex Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Loftex Latest Developments
12.5 Grace
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.5.3 Grace Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Grace Latest Developments
12.6 1888 Mills
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.6.3 1888 Mills Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 1888 Mills Latest Developments
12.7 Sanli
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.7.3 Sanli Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Sanli Latest Developments
12.8 WestPoint Home
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.8.3 WestPoint Home Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 WestPoint Home Latest Developments
12.9 Kingshore
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.9.3 Kingshore Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Kingshore Latest Developments
12.10 SUNVIM
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.10.3 SUNVIM Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 SUNVIM Latest Developments
12.11 QiQi Textile
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.11.3 QiQi Textile Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 QiQi Textile Latest Developments
12.12 Alok Industrie
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.12.3 Alok Industrie Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Alok Industrie Latest Developments
12.13 Noman Group
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.13.3 Noman Group Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Noman Group Latest Developments
12.14 Avanti Linens
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.14.3 Avanti Linens Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Avanti Linens Latest Developments
12.15 EverShine
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.15.3 EverShine Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 EverShine Latest Developments
12.16 Canasin
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.16.3 Canasin Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Canasin Latest Developments
12.17 American Textile Systems
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.17.3 American Textile Systems Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 American Textile Systems Latest Developments
12.18 Venus Group
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.18.3 Venus Group Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Venus Group Latest Developments
12.19 Uchino
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.19.3 Uchino Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Uchino Latest Developments
12.20 Mtcline
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Bath Towel Product Offered
12.20.3 Mtcline Bath Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Mtcline Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
