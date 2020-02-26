Global Barbecues And Grills Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Barbecues And Grills Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The barbecues and grills market includes sales of barbecues and grills that use charcoal, gas or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbeque grills are majorly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbeque grills.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2631&type=smp

The global barbecues and grills market was worth $5.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.26% and reach $8.1 billion by 2023.

The barbecues and grills market covered in this report is segmented by product into built-in grills, freestanding grills and portable grills. The barbecues and grills market in this report is segmented by application into household and commercial.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2631

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Barbecues And Grills market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers. Some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls and voice recognition. For instance, in February 2017, Spectrum Brands introduced the GEORGE FOREMAN smokeless grill series with open grate technology that produces 80 percent less smoke compared to the previous model. In March 2019, Kenyon International, Inc introduced a touch-controlled system technology, IntelliKEN Touch. The company’s electric grills Floridian, SilKEN Grill and Texan Grill available with this technology provide 16 exclusive heat settings and produce heat of wide temperature ranging between 150 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some of the major players involved in the Barbecues And Grills market are The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster, FIRE MAGIC, Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]