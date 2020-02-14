Global Ball Valve Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The demand for The Ball Valve Industry is anticipated to be high for the next six years. By considering this demand we provide latest The Ball Valve Market Report which gives complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth and forecast till 2025. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecasts.

Ball Valve Market is expected to grow US$ 12.89 billion by 2025 from US$ 10.38 billion in 2016.

Trunnion mounted ball valves type segment of ball valve market is expected to continue its dominance. The trunnion mounted ball offers lower operating torque of the ball in comparison to floating ball.

This helps in reducing the complete cost of value actuation package since, it reduces the size of the actuator when the ball valve is actuated.

The growth of ball valve is highly dependent upon the growth of industries such as oil & gas, chemical, power, mining, refining. Apart from these industries, the ball valves are used in ships, fire safety protection services, nuclear power generation, etc.

Globally, the manufacturing industry is anticipated to pertain its growth, as newer and innovative technologies plunge into these industries. The oil & gas industry is one of the major customers of ball valves.

Ball valve market by end-user vertical is segmented into water management, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy & power and others. The increasing urbanization in developing economies as well as developed economies have resulted in increased demand for oil & gas supply. Also, new exploration of natural gases throughout the globe and resulted in construction of new pipeline infrastructure as well as refinery and storage solutions.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the ball valve industry.

