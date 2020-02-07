Global Backup Power Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025
The global Backup Power market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Backup Power by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Diesel Generator
Gasoline Generator
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Aggreko
Bloom Energy
Caterpillar
Cummins
LG Chem
GS Yuasa
Kohler
Schneider Electric
Tesla
Emerson
Doosan Fuel Cell America
East Penn Manufacturing
Aisin Seiki
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Eaton
Briggs & Stratton
Alpine Power Systems
APR Energy
Atlas Copco
Ballard Power Systems
Enphase Energy
Generac Power Systems
EnerSys
Himoinsa
Nuvera Fuel Cells
SFC Energy
Su-Kam Power Systems
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Non-residential
Residential
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Backup Power Industry
Figure Backup Power Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Backup Power
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Backup Power
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Backup Power
Table Global Backup Power Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Backup Power Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Diesel Generator
Table Major Company List of Diesel Generator
3.1.2 Gasoline Generator
Table Major Company List of Gasoline Generator
3.1.3 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Backup Power Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Backup Power Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Backup Power Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Backup Power Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Backup Power Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Backup Power Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Aggreko (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Aggreko Profile
Table Aggreko Overview List
4.1.2 Aggreko Products & Services
4.1.3 Aggreko Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aggreko (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Bloom Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Bloom Energy Profile
Table Bloom Energy Overview List
4.2.2 Bloom Energy Products & Services
4.2.3 Bloom Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bloom Energy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Caterpillar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Caterpillar Profile
Table Caterpillar Overview List
4.3.2 Caterpillar Products & Services
4.3.3 Caterpillar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Caterpillar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Cummins (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Cummins Profile
Table Cummins Overview List
4.4.2 Cummins Products & Services
4.4.3 Cummins Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cummins (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 LG Chem (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 LG Chem Profile
Table LG Chem Overview List
4.5.2 LG Chem Products & Services
4.5.3 LG Chem Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LG Chem (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 GS Yuasa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 GS Yuasa Profile
Table GS Yuasa Overview List
4.6.2 GS Yuasa Products & Services
4.6.3 GS Yuasa Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GS Yuasa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Kohler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Kohler Profile
Table Kohler Overview List
4.7.2 Kohler Products & Services
4.7.3 Kohler Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kohler (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Schneider Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Schneider Electric Profile
Table Schneider Electric Overview List
4.8.2 Schneider Electric Products & Services
4.8.3 Schneider Electric Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Schneider Electric (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Tesla (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Tesla Profile
Table Tesla Overview List
4.9.2 Tesla Products & Services
4.9.3 Tesla Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tesla (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Emerson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Emerson Profile
Table Emerson Overview List
4.10.2 Emerson Products & Services
4.10.3 Emerson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Emerson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Doosan Fuel Cell America (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Doosan Fuel Cell America Profile
Table Doosan Fuel Cell America Overview List
4.11.2 Doosan Fuel Cell America Products & Services
4.11.3 Doosan Fuel Cell America Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Doosan Fuel Cell America (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 East Penn Manufacturing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 East Penn Manufacturing Profile
Table East Penn Manufacturing Overview List
4.12.2 East Penn Manufacturing Products & Services
4.12.3 East Penn Manufacturing Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of East Penn Manufacturing (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Aisin Seiki (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Aisin Seiki Profile
Table Aisin Seiki Overview List
4.13.2 Aisin Seiki Products & Services
4.13.3 Aisin Seiki Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aisin Seiki (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Profile
Table Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Overview List
4.14.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Products & Services
4.14.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Eaton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Eaton Profile
Table Eaton Overview List
4.15.2 Eaton Products & Services
4.15.3 Eaton Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Eaton (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Briggs & Stratton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Briggs & Stratton Profile
Table Briggs & Stratton Overview List
4.16.2 Briggs & Stratton Products & Services
4.16.3 Briggs & Stratton Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Briggs & Stratton (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Alpine Power Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Alpine Power Systems Profile
Table Alpine Power Systems Overview List
4.17.2 Alpine Power Systems Products & Services
4.17.3 Alpine Power Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Alpine Power Systems (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 APR Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 APR Energy Profile
Table APR Energy Overview List
4.18.2 APR Energy Products & Services
4.18.3 APR Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of APR Energy (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Atlas Copco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Atlas Copco Profile
Table Atlas Copco Overview List
4.19.2 Atlas Copco Products & Services
4.19.3 Atlas Copco Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Atlas Copco (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Ballard Power Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Ballard Power Systems Profile
Table Ballard Power Systems Overview List
4.20.2 Ballard Power Systems Products & Services
4.20.3 Ballard Power Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ballard Power Systems (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Generac Power Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Generac Power Systems Profile
Table Generac Power Systems Overview List
4.22.2 Generac Power Systems Products & Services
4.22.3 Generac Power Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Generac Power Systems (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 EnerSys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 EnerSys Profile
Table EnerSys Overview List
4.23.2 EnerSys Products & Services
4.23.3 EnerSys Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of EnerSys (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Himoinsa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Himoinsa Profile
Table Himoinsa Overview List
4.25.2 Himoinsa Products & Services
4.25.3 Himoinsa Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Himoinsa (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Nuvera Fuel Cells (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Nuvera Fuel Cells Profile
Table Nuvera Fuel Cells Overview List
4.26.2 Nuvera Fuel Cells Products & Services
4.26.3 Nuvera Fuel Cells Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nuvera Fuel Cells (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 SFC Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 SFC Energy Profile
Table SFC Energy Overview List
4.27.2 SFC Energy Products & Services
4.27.3 SFC Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SFC Energy (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Su-Kam Power Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Su-Kam Power Systems Profile
Table Su-Kam Power Systems Overview List
4.28.2 Su-Kam Power Systems Products & Services
4.28.3 Su-Kam Power Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Su-Kam Power Systems (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Backup Power Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Backup Power Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Backup Power Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Backup Power Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Backup Power Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Backup Power Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Backup Power Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Backup Power Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Backup Power MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Backup Power Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Backup Power Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Non-residential
Figure Backup Power Demand in Non-residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Backup Power Demand in Non-residential, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Residential
Figure Backup Power Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Backup Power Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Backup Power Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Backup Power Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Backup Power Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Backup Power Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Backup Power Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Backup Power Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Backup Power Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Backup Power Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Backup Power Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Backup Power Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Backup Power Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Backup Power Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Backup Power Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Backup Power Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Backup Power Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Backup Power Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
