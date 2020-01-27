Global Aviation Maintenance Training Market Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

This report focuses on the global Aviation Maintenance Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aviation Maintenance Training development in United States, Europe and China.
In the long run, all mechanical equipment or parts used in an aircraft will fail due to wear and tear. Due to this reason, the maintenance of aircraft is mandatory. The whole purpose of maintenance is not only to restrict to identifying and repairing the components but to cope-up with maintenance in the most effective and optimized way.
Over the years, a variety of technologies has evolved in the aviation maintenance training. Technologies such as Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS), and Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS) are the latest maintenance training systems. Of late, major aircraft MROs and OEMs have made a high investment on big data related to Predictive Maintenance (PM) and aircraft health monitoring systems. Such technologies would aid in the cutting down of aircraft maintenance costs and ensure efficiency in flight operations.
In 2017, the global Aviation Maintenance Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CAE
AAR
SR TECHNICS
Honeywell International
Lufthansa Technical Training
FlightSafety International
FlightPath International
FL Technics
Storm Aviation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Simulated Training
Live Training
Market segment by Application, split into
Fixed-wing
Rotary-wing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aviation Maintenance Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aviation Maintenance Training development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aviation Maintenance Training are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
