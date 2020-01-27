Global Aviation Maintenance Training Market Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

This report focuses on the global Aviation Maintenance Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aviation Maintenance Training development in United States, Europe and China.

In the long run, all mechanical equipment or parts used in an aircraft will fail due to wear and tear. Due to this reason, the maintenance of aircraft is mandatory. The whole purpose of maintenance is not only to restrict to identifying and repairing the components but to cope-up with maintenance in the most effective and optimized way.

Over the years, a variety of technologies has evolved in the aviation maintenance training. Technologies such as Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS), and Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS) are the latest maintenance training systems. Of late, major aircraft MROs and OEMs have made a high investment on big data related to Predictive Maintenance (PM) and aircraft health monitoring systems. Such technologies would aid in the cutting down of aircraft maintenance costs and ensure efficiency in flight operations.

In 2017, the global Aviation Maintenance Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312374

The key players covered in this study

CAE

AAR

SR TECHNICS

Honeywell International

Lufthansa Technical Training

FlightSafety International

FlightPath International

FL Technics

Storm Aviation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Simulated Training

Live Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aviation Maintenance Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aviation Maintenance Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aviation Maintenance Training are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-aviation-maintenance-training-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Simulated Training

1.4.3 Live Training

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aviation Maintenance Training Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Fixed-wing

1.5.3 Rotary-wing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size

2.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Aviation Maintenance Training Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Aviation Maintenance Training Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Aviation Maintenance Training Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aviation Maintenance Training Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aviation Maintenance Training Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players in China

7.3 China Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type

7.4 China Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players in India

10.3 India Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type

10.4 India Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Aviation Maintenance Training Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Aviation Maintenance Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 CAE

12.1.1 CAE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.1.4 CAE Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CAE Recent Development

12.2 AAR

12.2.1 AAR Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.2.4 AAR Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AAR Recent Development

12.3 SR TECHNICS

12.3.1 SR TECHNICS Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.3.4 SR TECHNICS Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SR TECHNICS Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International

12.4.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.5 Lufthansa Technical Training

12.5.1 Lufthansa Technical Training Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.5.4 Lufthansa Technical Training Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Lufthansa Technical Training Recent Development

12.6 FlightSafety International

12.6.1 FlightSafety International Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.6.4 FlightSafety International Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 FlightSafety International Recent Development

12.7 FlightPath International

12.7.1 FlightPath International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.7.4 FlightPath International Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 FlightPath International Recent Development

12.8 FL Technics

12.8.1 FL Technics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.8.4 FL Technics Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 FL Technics Recent Development

12.9 Storm Aviation

12.9.1 Storm Aviation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aviation Maintenance Training Introduction

12.9.4 Storm Aviation Revenue in Aviation Maintenance Training Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Storm Aviation Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312374

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155