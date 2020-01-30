Global Automotive Steel Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025 | By Product like Aluminum, Steel, Magnesium

Global Automotive Steel Market

The usage of steel is allowing automobile manufacturers to achieve desired standards of strength and safety for their vehicles at relatively low costs than other materials. However, given the increasingly stringent regulations pertaining to automobile emissions and fuel efficiency, reducing the weight of automobiles has become an extremely important consideration for automakers.

The Automotive Steel Market accounted for USD 60.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 100.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the forecast period.

The driving factor of Automotive Steel Market is rising demand for vehicles along with availability raw material. In addition, government efforts to enhance the manufacturing capabilities are also driving the global automotive steel market over the forecast period.

Challenge to Steel from Other Materials

As a result of the need to make their cars lighter, manufacturers have been incorporating a greater proportion of lighter materials such as aluminum and plastic composites in their vehicles which can be a major restraining factor for the automotive steel market.

By region, Asia-Pacific has dominated the Automotive Steel Market and has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. Consumer preference, government policies, environmental regulations, and competition are the key factors leading to the growth of automotive steel industry in the region..

The major participants in the global Automotive Steel Market include Schaeffler AG, Voestalpine Steel Division, ArcelorMittal SA, Benteler International, Alcoa Corporation, Dana Limited, Magna International Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Gestamp, and GKN pl and others.

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Steel Market is segmented based on Product Outlook, Application Outlook, End-use Outlook and geography.

Market segmented by Product Outlook

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others

Market segmented by Application Outlook

Body structure

Power train

Suspension

Others

Market segmented by End-use Outlook

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Market segmented by region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players

Target Audience

Vendors

Raw material manufacturers

Research organizations

Investors and venture capitalists

Sales Distribution Channel

Technology manufacturers

End-users

