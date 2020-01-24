Global Automotive Software Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors

Global Automotive Software Market By Application (ADAS & Safety Systems, Infotainment Systems, Telematics Systems, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Communication Systems, Powertrain Systems), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Electric Vehicle (PHEV, BEV, HEV), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Software Market

Global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.25% in the forecast period in 2019-2026, resulting in a rise of its initial estimated value of USD 18.58 growing to a projected value of USD 71.03 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements

Market Definition: Global Automotive Software Market

Automotive software can be defined as an operating system that is used for the interactions of the user and electronic devices available in the vehicles. With the advent of IoT and smart & connected vehicles, these software have seen their growth rate increased significantly, due to the requirement of an interactive solution between the sensors embedded on the vehicles and users of these vehicles.

Avail 20% Discount on Buying This Report: Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-automotive-software-market&sumit

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of demand for adoption of electronics in the vehicles requiring integration and operating systems for its usage

Increased levels of connected vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT

Market Restraints:

Absence of any set standard protocols for the development of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and expertise in repairing and maintaining the automotive software

Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation:

By Application Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety Systems Infotainment Systems Telematics Systems Body Control & Comfort Systems Communication Systems Powertrain Systems

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles A-Segment B-Segment C-Segment D-Segment E-Segment F-Segment Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Electric Vehicle Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, QNX Software Systems Limited announced that they had launched three new automotive software products that have been safety certified and will help overcome the challenge of complying with the ISO 26262 safety standard. The products, “QNX Hypervisor for Safety”, “QNX Platform for ADAS 2.0”, “QNX OS for Safety 2.0”.

In January 2017, QNX Software Systems Limited announced the launch of their most advanced and secure automotive operating system, “QNX Software Development Platform 7.0”.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Software Market

Global automotive software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get TOC for Full Analysis of Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-automotive-software-market&sumit

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive software market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile Inc., SafeRide.io and Apple Inc.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]