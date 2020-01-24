Global Automotive Software Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors

Global Automotive Software Market By Application (ADAS & Safety Systems, Infotainment Systems, Telematics Systems, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Communication Systems, Powertrain Systems), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Electric Vehicle (PHEV, BEV, HEV), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Automotive Software Market
Global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.25% in the forecast period in 2019-2026, resulting in a rise of its initial estimated value of USD 18.58 growing to a projected value of USD 71.03 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements
Market Definition: Global Automotive Software Market
Automotive software can be defined as an operating system that is used for the interactions of the user and electronic devices available in the vehicles. With the advent of IoT and smart & connected vehicles, these software have seen their growth rate increased significantly, due to the requirement of an interactive solution between the sensors embedded on the vehicles and users of these vehicles.
Avail 20% Discount on Buying This Report: Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-automotive-software-market&sumit
Market Drivers:
- Increased levels of demand for adoption of electronics in the vehicles requiring integration and operating systems for its usage
- Increased levels of connected vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT
Market Restraints:
- Absence of any set standard protocols for the development of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Lack of knowledge and expertise in repairing and maintaining the automotive software
Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation:
- By Application
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety Systems
- Infotainment Systems
- Telematics Systems
- Body Control & Comfort Systems
- Communication Systems
- Powertrain Systems
- By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- A-Segment
- B-Segment
- C-Segment
- D-Segment
- E-Segment
- F-Segment
- Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Vehicles
- By Electric Vehicle
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2018, QNX Software Systems Limited announced that they had launched three new automotive software products that have been safety certified and will help overcome the challenge of complying with the ISO 26262 safety standard. The products, “QNX Hypervisor for Safety”, “QNX Platform for ADAS 2.0”, “QNX OS for Safety 2.0”.
- In January 2017, QNX Software Systems Limited announced the launch of their most advanced and secure automotive operating system, “QNX Software Development Platform 7.0”.
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Software Market
Global automotive software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Get TOC for Full Analysis of Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-automotive-software-market&sumit
Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Software Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive software market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile Inc., SafeRide.io and Apple Inc.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475