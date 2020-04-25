Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026

In this report, in the last several years, Global market of Automotive Parts and Components developed stabely, with an average growth rate of 4.36%. In 2016, Global revenue of Automotive Parts and Components was nearly 1890 Billion USD.

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

The classification of Automotive Parts and Components includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 was about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automotive Parts and Components is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former accounted for market share more than 67%, while the latter accounted for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.

China was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe were also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry.

Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.

Global Automotive Parts and Components market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Parts and Components for each application, including

OEMs

Aftermarket

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Parts and Components in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment- With Major Companies Analysis-Regional Analysis- Breakdown Data by Application-Type

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 4 North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 5 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 6 South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 8 World Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter 10 World Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Players

Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity

Chapter 14 World Automotive Parts and Components Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 15 Asia Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 16 North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 17 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 18 South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 20 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter 21 Conclusion