Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026
In this report, in the last several years, Global market of Automotive Parts and Components developed stabely, with an average growth rate of 4.36%. In 2016, Global revenue of Automotive Parts and Components was nearly 1890 Billion USD.
Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
The classification of Automotive Parts and Components includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 was about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Automotive Parts and Components is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former accounted for market share more than 67%, while the latter accounted for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.
China was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe were also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry.
Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.
Get a free sample & 10% of on Global Automotive Parts and Components market report: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/9/14712
Global Automotive Parts and Components market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Robert Bosch
Denso Corp.
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp.
Valeo
Delphi Automotive
Yazaki Corp.
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp.
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
BASF
Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive
Toyoda Gosei
Autoliv
Hitachi Automotive
Gestamp
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Driveline & Powertrain
Interiors & Exteriors
Electronics
Bodies & Chassis
Seating
Lighting
Wheel & Tires
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Parts and Components for each application, including
OEMs
Aftermarket
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Parts and Components in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Browse Full Report: https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/global-automotive-parts-and-components-market-assessment–with-major-companies-analysis-regional-analysis–breakdown-data-by-application-type/9/14712
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment- With Major Companies Analysis-Regional Analysis- Breakdown Data by Application-Type
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 4 North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 5 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 6 South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 8 World Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis
Chapter 10 World Automotive Parts and Components Market Assessment by Players
Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players
Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries
Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity
Chapter 14 World Automotive Parts and Components Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 15 Asia Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 16 North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 17 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 18 South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 20 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast
Chapter 21 Conclusion
Latest posts by Pramod Lohgaonkar (see all)
- Aerospace Wing Actuator Bearings Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report - April 25, 2020
- Aerospace 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report - April 25, 2020
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RegTech Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report - April 25, 2020