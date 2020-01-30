Global Automotive Hvac Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025 | Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Hvac Market
Automotive HVAC are getting popular in the market as HVAC system in a vehicle is used for controlling the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin. It includes three subsystems, namely, heating, cooling, and air conditioning, that work together to provide purified air to the vehicle cabin, ensuring thermal comfort to drivers and passengers.
The Automotive HVAC market accounted for USD 7.9 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the forecast period.
Technological innovations and substantial investments in R&D initiatives are poised to enhance offering
The drivers of Automotive HVAC market are rising integration of electronics, sensors, and automated climate control features at a lesser cost is translating into a greater adoption of HVAC units in passenger vehicles. Furthermore, private cars, rental players such as Uber, Ola, Lyft, and Sidecar have made air conditioning as their basic requirement to enhance customer value proposition, which is also anticipated to drive the global market.
By region, Asia-Pacific has dominated the Automotive HVAC market and has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. The reasons attributed due to large number of automotive companies in this region along with large scale production of vehicles, and spiraling vehicle demand in developing nation such as India, South Korea, and China. Moreover, it is expected that in the coming years North America is to acquire significantly majority of share due to improving macroeconomic conditions and increasing vehicle production in the region.
The major participants in the global Automotive HVAC market include Johnson Electric, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg, Hanon Systems, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Calsonic Kansei, Engineered Plastic Components, DelStar Technologies, Mahle Behr GmbH, Denso Corporation, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Valeo Group, Air International Thermal Systems and others.
Market Segmentation:
Automotive HVAC market is segmented based on technology, vehicle type and geography.
Market segmented by technology
- Automatic
- Manual
Market segmented by vehicle type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Market segmented by region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Key Players
- Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg
- Air International Thermal Systems
- Hanon Systems
- Calsonic Kansei
- Engineered Plastic Components
- Denso Corporation
- DelStar Technologies
- Johnson Electric
- Mahle Behr GmbH
- Japan Climate Systems Corporation
- Sensata Technologies
- Sanden Holdings Corporation
- Valeo Group
