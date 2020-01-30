Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025 | Denso, Delphi Automotive, Continental, Bosch

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market

Automotive Electric Oil Pump are predominantly used to pump coolant and lubricant oil efficiently and effectively inside various vehicle systems, such as transmission, engine, and brakes, of an automobile. Insufficiency in lubrication is likely to create problems in vehicle components, such as wear & tear and friction.

The Automotive Electric Oil Pump market accounted for USD 9.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% over the forecast period.

The rising factor of the automotive electric oil pump are an electric motor which is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automobile components during engine stop of stop-start vehicles. Electric oil pumps are needed for hybrid electric vehicles and vehicles with idling start-stop system. These pumps, which are able to supply oil even when the engine is switched off, are characterized by high voltage, high oil-pressure, and high flow rate. The pumps themselves are internal gear pumps with an improved bearing construction, designed to minimize torque loss. They also produce minimal noise and vibration due to reduced gear vibration.

By region, Asia-Pacific has dominated the Automotive Electric Oil Pump market and has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. The region is holding majority of market share as it has more production of electric vehicles, and governments’ norms are also boosting production of electric vehicles. Moreover, infrastructural development and increasing demand for efficient and environmentally acceptable vehicles in developing countries, such as China and India, are likely to drive the automotive electric oil pump market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/sample-request/global-automotive-electric-oil-pump-market-research-report/26978

The major participants in the global Automotive Electric Oil Pump market include Denso, Delphi Automotive, Continental, Bosch, Visteon, Federal-Mogul, Daewha Fuel Pump Industries, Airtex Fuel Delivery Systems and AC Delco and others.

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Electric Oil Pump market is segmented based on application, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel and geography.

Market segmented by Application

Transmission Oil Pump

Engine Oil Pump

Brake Oil Pump

Browse Full Report with TOC at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-automotive-electric-oil-pump-market-research-report/26978

Market segmented by Electric Vehicle Type

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Market segmented by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market segmented by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market segmented by region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Ask for Discount UPTO 40% on Purchase at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/discount-request/global-automotive-electric-oil-pump-market-research-report/26978

Key Players

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Bosch

Visteon

Federal-Mogul

Daewha Fuel Pump Industries

Airtex Fuel Delivery Systems

AC Delco

Target Audience

Vendors

Raw material manufacturers

Research organizations

Investors and venture capitalists

Sales Distribution Channel

Application manufacturers

End-users

Contact Us:

Name: Steven Samuel

Email – [email protected]

Phone – +91 9370882135

Website: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/