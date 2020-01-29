Global Automotive Drive Axle Market Trends, Demand, Manufacturers and Opportunities 2020-2025

Global Automotive Drive Axle Market

Automotive drive axle is an integral component of vehicles, especially for the rear wheels. Its main function is to transmit driving torque to the wheel, as well as to maintain the position of the wheels relative and the vehicle body. Automotive drive axle is mainly used in the commercial vehicles. While for the passenger vehicles, such as multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) and minibus, automotive drive axle is also a necessary component.

The global Automotive Drive Axle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Drive Axle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

≤3 MT

3-14 MT

≥14 MT

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

AAM

Meritor

Sichuan Jian’an

DANA

Ankai Futian

AxleTech

PRESS KOGYO

Benteler

RABA

HANDE

ZF

SG Automotive Group

Shandong Heavy Industry

SINOTRUK

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicles

Coach

Truck

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Automotive Drive Axle Industry

Figure Automotive Drive Axle Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Automotive Drive Axle

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Automotive Drive Axle

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Automotive Drive Axle

Table Global Automotive Drive Axle Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Automotive Drive Axle Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 ≤3 MT

Table Major Company List of ≤3 MT

3.1.2 3-14 MT

Table Major Company List of 3-14 MT

3.1.3 ≥14 MT

Table Major Company List of ≥14 MT

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Automotive Drive Axle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Automotive Drive Axle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Automotive Drive Axle Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Automotive Drive Axle Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Automotive Drive Axle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Automotive Drive Axle Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

