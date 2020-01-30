Global Automotive Cyber Security Market To an Estimated Value of USD 7.74 Billion !!

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market By Security (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security), Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System), Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle {BEV}, Hybrid Electric Vehicle {HEV}, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle {PHEV}), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in automotive cyber security market are Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Cisco, ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security Part of NNG Group, Capgemini, HARMAN International, Intel Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, NXP Semiconductors, ESCRYPT, secunet, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc., ACEA, CAA Club Group and KAMA.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is driven by increasing demand for smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.42 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market

Automotive cyber security can be defined as the technology which is combined with the vehicle’s open interface which secures the data & information for the vehicle, manufacturing plant & IT system. This technology helps in detection, prevention & responding to every possible security threat.

Market Drivers:

Rise in electric content per vehicle and increasing number of telematics users across the globe

Stringent rules by regulatory bodies for data protection in the vehicle make it necessary to use such technology

Market Restraints:

There is high cost involved in development & installation of automotive cyber security which restraints the market

Unawareness of such technology within many countries due lack of technological advancement

Market Segmentation: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market

By Security Endpoint Security Application Security Wireless Network Security

By Application Telematics System Infotainment System Powertrain System Body Control & Comfort System Communication System ADAS & Safety System

By Form In-Vehicle External Cloud Services

By Vehicle Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Cyber security software for automatic and self-driving cars has been launched by black berry. This software detects any unusual error in the program which is being used in self-driving cars.

In February 2017, Capgemini launched new automotive cyber security software which respond, detect & prevent cyber security threat for connected vehicles.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market

Global automotive cyber security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive cyber security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

