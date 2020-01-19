Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market is expected to reach US$ 26 Bn by 2026 from 18 Bn in 2017 at CAGR 4.7%.

Automotive Brake Calliper Market is majorly segmented by the vehicle, product, distribution channel, piston material, manufacturing process, and region wise. A vehicle is divided into PCV, LCV, HCV, two-Wheelers. A product is classified as fixed and floating. Distributed channel segmented by OEM, aftermarket. Piston material is classified into aluminum, steel, titanium, phenolic. A manufacturing process is further classified into high-pressure die casting, gravity dies casting.

Based on vehicle segment PCV is expected to dominate the global Automotive Brake Calliper Market in 2017 owing to increased vehicle production. For instance, in 2017, global passenger cars production was 73.46 million units witnessing growth from 72.38 million units in 2016.

On the basis of product, fixed automotive brake calliper held highest market share in 2017. The superior performance of the product over the counterpart offering quick stopping of the vehicle particularly for high-speed applications will drive the product demand. Rigid mounting of the calliper offering superior stiffness is the key factor manifesting enhanced performance.

Self-adjusting of the system compared to the conventional system offering efficient function and easy stopping of a vehicle will drive the Automotive Brake Calliper Market share over the forecast timeframe. Consistent improvement in the safety features along with superior quality checks performed during the manufacturing will also have a positive influence towards the product penetration. Product remanufacturing trend is gaining popularity, particularly among manufacturers in developed regions. Results in overall cost and carbon footprint reduction during the production.

In terms of region, Automotive Brake Calliper Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period. Increasing vehicle parts along with rising sales of LCV will boost the product demand in the region. Product offering through e-commerce channels will improve product visibility as well. In addition, superior penetration of disc brakes for a passenger car in the region will drive the Automotive Brake Calliper Market size over the forecast timeline.

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market Scope:

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market, by Vehicle:

• PCV

• LCV

• HCV

• Two-Wheelers

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market, by Product:

• Fixed

• Floating

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market, by Distribution Channel:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market, by Piston Material:

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Titanium

• Phenolic

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market, by Manufacturing Process:

• High-Pressure Die Casting

• Gravity Die Casting

Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Brake Calliper Market:

• ACDelco

• Akebono

• Apec Braking

• Brembo

• Continental

• Mando

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• WABCO

• Robert Bosch

• Budweg

• Brakes International

• ATL Industries

