Global Automation-as-a-service Market–industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.44 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Rising adoption of automation and the technological advancements taking place and the swift growth of the adoption of cloud technology are the key driving factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period. The increasing demand of the cloud technology. Maintaining data security and privacy will augment the market growth. Higher adoption among the SMEs and ability to generate a positive RoI brings an opportunity to market. Lack of awareness and skilled workforce are key challenges before automation as a service market.

Automation-as-a-service solutions and services are used for various business functions, which include information technology (IT), sales and marketing, finance, operations, and human resource. Sales and marketing business function are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR owing to increasing need for sales and marketing departments across industries, to automate various repetitive and mundane tasks that utilize a lot of time of the sales and marketing representatives, which can otherwise be used for beneficial tasks such as customer acquisition and retainment.

Automation-as-a-service market end-use segment includes banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, government and defense, and others (travel and hospitality, and education). BFSI segment is leading the market while healthcare and life sciences industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing need for managing the growing data coming from various patients, maintaining their records, and automating the repetitive tasks.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the highest growing region in the automation-as-a-service market owing to the increasing adoption of automation and cloud technologies, and government initiatives, in developing countries, including China and India. North America is expected to continue being the largest revenue-generating region for the automation-as-a-service vendors. Presence of various developed economies, such as Canada and US and high focus on innovations in R&D and technology across industries is driving the market growth in North America.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automation-as-a-Service market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automation-as-a-Service market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automation-as-a-Service market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automation-as-a-Service market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Component:

• Services

• Solution

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Service:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Business Function:

• Finance

• IT

• Human Resources

• Operations

• Sales Marketing

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Type

• Knowledge-based Automation

• Rule-based Automation

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Organization Size

• Small & Medium Size Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Industry:

• Telecom & IT

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare & Life Science

• Defense & Government

• Transportation & Logistics

• BFSI

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Blue Prism

• Microsoft

• Nice Ltd

• Uipath

• Automation Anywhere

• IBM

• HPE

• HCL Technologies

• Kofax

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automation-as-a-Service Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automation-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automation-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automation-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automation-as-a-Service by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

