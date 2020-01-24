Global Automatic Content Recognition Market 2020-2024: Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Development and Forecast 2024 by eSherpa Market Reports

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market 2020 Forecast to 2027. offers the comparative assessment of the market and identifies the assessable estimation of the market including industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, outlook, and forecasts 2020-2027. The report provides historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market price & demand, business overview, market analysis by product and market trends by key players. The report also highlights current growth factors, market threats, attentive opinions, and competitive analysis of major Automatic Content Recognition market players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Introduction , Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a technique used by an application to identify a content element within a close distance. These techniques are most commonly used in televisions, smartphones, and tablets nowadays. By making use of watermark technology or fingerprinting technology, ACR helps in dynamic and seamless interlinking of applications, content, devices and viewers. ACR is poised to power the majority of these next generation interactive applications., ACR is an emerging technology that is widely used to capture and identify digital content, across devices connected to internet. The automatic content recognition technology generally works on certain algorithms that identify and capture the content. This content is often in the form of an image, video clip or an audio note. The major technologies being used to identify the content include fingerprinting, watermarking, and speech recognition. Many companies provide these technologies integrated within a mobile application. Advertising, media & entertainment, and consumer electronics are the leading end-users of the automatic content recognition technology. The applications of automatic content recognition include content enhancement, content identification, real-time audience measurement, and broadcast monitoring., The global automatic content recognition market is expected to grow at 27.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017–2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, respectively. There have been developments in the media and advertising industry, considering the recognition of content and personalizing the output. Shazam, allows the users to identify any music played in the background and display matching results. Another great example of content recognition is Google Images, wherein the user can upload any image and get search results based on the content recorded in the image., The global automatic content recognition market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-user application, and region. Of all the technologies, speech recognition held the largest market share of 42.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 452.1 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user application, advertising, media and entertainment held the largest market share of 24.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 261 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.3%., The major companies offering software, and services in automatic content recognition market, across the globe include Arcsoft Inc, Digimarc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARC Cloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Clarifai Inc, Enswers Inc, Beatgrid Media B.V, and Shazam Entertainment. These companies had adopted organic and inorganic market growth strategies, such as new product development, product enhancement, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance their customer base and the number of content recognition products

By Market Players:

The key players in the global automatic content recognition market are Arcsoft Inc, Digimarc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARC Cloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Clarifai Inc, Enswers Inc, Beatgrid Media B.V, and Shazam Entertainment

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

